PM urges urgent measures in response to historic floods in south-central region

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday issued a directive urging localities of Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai provinces and relevant agencies to take urgent measures in response to historic floods, with the utmost priority to ensure local residents’ lives.

According to the directive, water levels on rivers in those provinces remain extremely high, with several areas in Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa already exceeding historical flood records.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts heavy to extremely heavy rain on Thursday and Friday, with water levels on the Ba and Kôn rivers staying extremely high, and those on rivers in Khánh Hòa likely to surpass historic levels.

The Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security must direct local units and mobilise additional forces and equipment including helicopters and unmanned aircraft from neighbouring areas to support flood response, evacuation, rescue operations and delivery of relief supplies, the Prime Minister said.

Dr Hoàng Phúc Lâm, deputy director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said heavy rain is expected to continue through Thursday night in the eastern part of Đắk Lắk Province and northern part of Khánh Hòa Province, with rainfall ranging between 100–200mm and some areas exceeding 350mm.

Although rainfall and river levels will decrease after Thursday, widespread flooding in Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa will likely persist, he said. Severe, widespread flooding is expected to continue, especially in Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa provinces due to high tides, along with an extremely high risk of landslides in mountainous and steep areas.

Local authorities and relevant agencies have been urged to intensify efforts and urgently implement all necessary emergency measures to respond to the extreme flooding.

All available forces and means, especially military, police, militia, local security forces and others, must be mobilised to immediately reach flooded, isolated and landslide-prone areas and evacuate residents to safety.

Local authorities must promptly supply food and essential goods, giving priority to ready-to-eat items such as dried rations, bread and dairy products, ensuring no one is left hungry, cold or without drinking water. — VNS