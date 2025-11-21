Đắk Lắk evacuates more flood-hit residents as dozens of homes remain cut off

ĐẮK LẮK — Authorities in Đắk Lắk Province intensified rescue and evacuation efforts on Thursday evening as severe flooding continued to isolate communities across the province.

Despite the deployment of police, military forces and local militia, hundreds of households in eastern communes and wards remained stranded in dangerous conditions.

In Tuy Hòa Ward, emergency teams worked late into the night to reach submerged neighbourhoods including Quarter 9, Phước Khánh, Đông Hòa and Đông Bình.

Many elderly residents and children were transported by canoe to higher ground near the ward centre.

However, several families in these areas remained trapped in homes inundated by deep floodwaters.

In Đông Bình, rescuers attempted to reach a woman in labour, deploying a canoe and positioning an ambulance nearby.

Strong currents, high water levels and darkness prevented access, though officials later confirmed by phone that the woman’s condition was stable.

Emergency teams remained on standby to transfer her to hospital at first light.

Deep flooding persisted through Thursday evening across downstream areas of the Ba River, including wards and communes of Hòa Thịnh, Hòa Mỹ, Sơn Thành, Tây Hòa and Phú Hòa 1.

Hundreds of homes were submerged by one to two metres of water, with some engulfed up to their rooftops.

Local authorities continued to mobilise personnel and equipment to move residents to safe locations.

Võ Bá Đạt, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Sơn Thành Commune, said that although water levels had begun to fall by late Thursday, more than 1,000 homes remained flooded.

“We have evacuated hundreds of households from high-risk areas. There has been no loss of life in the commune, but damage to property has yet to be assessed,” he said.

The commune also warned residents after 100 containers of sulphuric acid belonging to the Tuy Hòa Sugar Factory were swept away by floodwaters.

Residents were advised not to open any recovered containers and to report them immediately to local authorities.

One container has already been located, with officials inspecting the scene.

Elsewhere, National Highway 1 through Bình Kiến Ward was cut off by flooding, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded in queues stretching more than two kilometres.

Travellers sought shelter at local hotels, guesthouses and petrol stations, while volunteer groups provided food and essential supplies.

According to a provincial report, the Ba Hạ River’s Hydropower Reservoir recorded water levels at 105.96m at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Inflow reached 6,310cu.m per second, with spillway discharge at 6,100cu.m per second.

Operators maintained discharge roughly equal to inflow to keep the reservoir at its designated flood threshold.

Flood depths reached 1.5-2.5m in urban areas of eastern Đắk Lắk and 0.5-1m in the west.

Seeking emergency aid

With widespread devastation from heavy rain, flooding and landslides, affected provinces have requested central Government support for disaster recovery.

Đắk Lắk Province has asked for aid with 2,000 tonnes of rice from national reserves, along with 3,000kg of Cloramine B, 1,000 litres of water-treatment chemicals, 1,000 first-aid kits, 60 inflatable boats, 30 canoes, four high-capacity vessels, 500 life jackets and 150 high-pressure torches.

Lâm Đồng Proivnce has requested VNĐ600 billion (US$22.7 million) in recovery funds and asked Military Region 7’s engineering corps to help survey and repair damaged roads, including the Preen and Mimosa passes.

Khánh Hòa Province has called for one DT3 rescue boat, two generators, 6,000 lifebuoys, 3,000 life jackets and 50 lightweight rafts.

Preliminary data from the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the localities showed that as of 5:30pm on Thursday, floods and landslides had left 41 people dead and nine missing. A total of 52,056 homes were flooded.

Eight provinces and cities of Quảng Trị, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Khánh Hòa, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Lâm Đồng had evacuated 18,837 households (61,793 people) to safety.

Flooding also damaged 2,066ha of perennial and annual crops and 13,071ha of rice, vegetables and other crops, including 10,600ha in Khánh Hòa alone.

Aquaculture losses amounted to 88ha, while 30,731 livestock and poultry were reported dead or washed away.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued five directives guiding emergency responses to the severe flooding in Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa.

PM Chính, who was in Algeria for an official visit, has maintained constant communication with local leaders to monitor the situation and direct response efforts.— VNS