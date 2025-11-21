HCMC University Medical Centre, Novartis strengthen collaboration to advance medical innovation and healthcare training in VN

HCM CITY — The University Medical Centre of Hồ Chí Minh City (UMC) and Novartis Vietnam Ltd., on November 19, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2025–27 period, marking a new milestone in their long-term partnership established since 2021.

The agreement aims to foster medical innovation, expand clinical research capabilities and strengthen healthcare workforce training to improve patient outcomes in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Hoàng Định, Vice Director of UMC, said: “Over the years, the University Medical Centre of Hồ Chí Minh City has focused on developing high-quality human resources, improving professional capacity, standardising processes, promoting digital transformation and expanding global clinical research. The collaboration with Novartis contributes to expanding the network of strategic partners accompanying the hospital, bringing more new opportunities in training, treatment and contributing to realising the vision of an innovative medicine for the health of patients.”

Under the MoU, the collaboration focuses on four key areas, including developing and expanding the Centre of Excellence model, enhancing healthcare professionals’ capabilities, advancing clinical research cooperation according to international standards and expanding patient-oriented programmes.

Moving forward from 2025, Novartis and UMC will continue expanding their partnership across core areas, including treatment enhancement, professional education and clinical research. Ongoing initiatives include the UMC Health Project for transplant patients, the Lipid Control Centre Project for LDL-C management and the SpA Optimal Management Program for patients with axial spondylarthritis.

Collaboration in medical education will also be strengthened through the Education Partnership Programme, the Continuous Medical Education Programme, clinical pharmacy training and patient education.

In parallel, Novartis and UMC will participate in Novartis Global Trials, with six ongoing clinical studies in Việt Nam focusing on innovative therapies, aiming to bring advanced treatment options and improved quality of life to Vietnamese patients.

Jondy Syjuco, Country President of Novartis Vietnam, said: “By combining Novartis’ global research strength and innovation capabilities with leading hospitals, we aim to advance clinical research, strengthen medical capacity and accelerate technology adoption in healthcare – enabling patients in Việt Nam to access advanced, high-quality therapies sooner. Novartis takes pride in being a trusted partner of Việt Nam’s healthcare system, keeping patients at the centre of everything we do, and maintaining a long-term commitment to improving healthcare quality for the Vietnamese people.”

With a shared vision for advancing medical innovation, the MoU between Novartis and the University Medical Centre of Hồ Chí Minh City not only reinforces their strategic partnership but also contributes to Việt Nam’s broader healthcare transformation, professional capability enhancement and tangible benefits for patients nationwide. — VNS