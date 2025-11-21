Việt Nam dismantles ring smuggling 1.2 tonnes of drugs from Golden Triangle

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese police have dismantled a major transnational drug trafficking network, arresting 13 suspects and seizing 777kg of synthetic narcotics, the Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Crime Investigation Police Department (C04) reported on Thursday.

The months-long operation, code-named 825P, began in July after investigators detected suspicious activity involving two Hà Nội residents. Around the same time, border guards identified a separate Laos-to-Việt Nam smuggling ring run by two organisers from Nghệ An and Phú Thọ provinces. Subsequent probes found out that the networks were connected.

Police described the ring as highly sophisticated and tightly organised. The alleged mastermind, identified only as “Long”, is a fugitive hiding overseas. Operatives worked in isolated cells, communicating solely via encrypted apps like Telegram and Signal under pseudonyms and never meeting in person. Drugs were cached in remote drop points, with couriers receiving only GPS coordinates and photos.

One key suspect, 43-year-old Chu Anh Tuấn from Phú Thọ, was recruited by Long during a trip abroad and paid VNĐ3 million (US$115) per kg to receive and distribute shipments inside Việt Nam. In May, Tuấn allegedly took delivery of 300kg at a local stadium, temporarily stashed the drugs at a relative’s house, repackaged them, and relocated the cache near a cemetery. Couriers then collected batches of 2-24kg each, and the entire 300kg were moved undetected within two months.

In August, another operative, Trần Đức Thành, agreed to smuggle 930kg from Laos to Hà Nội for $250,000. He hired a container truck that crossed the border carrying 49 sacks of narcotics. The load was delivered to Tuấn on August 17 and again hidden at his relative’s residence. Over the following month, more than 200kg were distributed nationwide, including to southern Việt Nam.

At 9.30pm on Friday, police simultaneously raided sites in Phú Thọ, arresting Tuấn and several accomplices and seizing 706 kg of synthetic drugs, a vacuum-sealing equipment and documents. Coordinated raids in other provinces netted 11 more suspects and an additional 70kg.

Police later identified Long as Trần Văn Quyết, a 40-year-old HCM City resident already wanted on two prior drug-trafficking warrants. Quyết is believed to be hiding near the Golden Triangle and continues to orchestrate large shipments with foreign partners.

C04 described the bust as a major victory and a demonstration of close coordination between police and border defence forces. — VNA/VNS