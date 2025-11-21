UK boosts emergency aid to support flood-hit central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The UK Government has announced an additional £300,000 to support humanitarian response efforts in central Việt Nam following recent typhoons and floods. This new funding comes on top of the £500,000 provided in October, bringing the UK’s total emergency support this year to £800,000 (around VNĐ27 billion).

The donation is part of the UK’s aid package for Việt Nam and the Philippines, two ASEAN countries particularly affected by recent typhoons. In Việt Nam, flooding in south Central and Central Highlands provinces remains severe and complex after Typhoon Kalmaegi and prolonged heavy rainfall.

Rivers in Khánh Hoà, Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai have reached very high levels, with some locations exceeding historical flood peaks. The additional assistance will be delivered through UNICEF, in close coordination with the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA), to provide life-saving aid in Gia Lai Province.

The support package includes cash assistance and water and sanitation services for communities most affected by the disaster.

“As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner and a member of Việt Nam’s Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP), the UK stands ready to work closely with Việt Nam to address immediate needs and contribute to longer-term climate resilience and adaptation efforts,” said the British Ambassador to Việt Nam, Iain Frew. — VNS