Vietnamese always cherishes valuable supports of American friends

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese people have always cherished and held in their hearts the affection and valuable support of American friends.

The American friends include veterans and their families, charitable and humanitarian organisations, US non-governmental organisations, and all those who, with goodwill and trust, have shown empathy, understanding and the courage to set aside the past and look towards a future of friendship and cooperation.

Their contributions have played an important part in healing the wounds of war and advancing Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, integration and progress.

This was stated by Đồng Huy Cương, Vice President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), as he addressed the opening ceremony of the “Việt Nam–United States Friendship Festival” held on Sunday afternoon in Hà Nội.

The event was jointly organised by VUFO, the US Diplomatic Mission in Việt Nam and the People’s Committee of Hà Nội.

The programme forms part of a series of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam–US diplomatic relations.

Cương said that VUFO and its member organisations, including the Việt Nam–US Society at both central and local levels, are proud to have played an important role in the process of reconciliation, post-war recovery and the strengthening of Việt Nam–US relations, particularly people-to-people ties.

VUFO and the Việt Nam–US Society have worked closely with US partners to organise numerous friendship activities, helping build trust, narrow differences, foster mutual understanding, and ensure that the amity between the two peoples becomes a solid foundation for the bilateral relationship.

He also added that Việt Nam–US relationship is one of the most special diplomatic relationships, with many ups and downs, difficulties, but has become a model of reconciliation between nations.

Since the announcement by US President Bill Clinton and Vietnamese Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt on July 12, 1995, to normalise and establish diplomatic ties, and thanks to the tireless efforts of leaders and citizens of both countries, guided by the goodwill to “leave the past behind, overcome differences, promote commonalities and look towards the future”, the bilateral relationship has achieved remarkable and unprecedented progress across all fields.

It was elevated to a “Comprehensive Partnership” in July 2013 and, on September 10, 2023, to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development”.

Speaking at the event, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper said the festival stands as a testament to the growth, dynamism and partnership between the United States and Việt Nam.

The event honours the bravery of individuals in both countries who overcame the legacies of war, rebuilt trust and mutual understanding, and helped advance the bilateral relationship to its current heights.

He added that the festival also looks to the future, as both sides pay tribute to and inspire young people who will carry the relationship forward over the next decades.

American businesses have been and continue to be indispensable partners in advancing shared goals.

Both countries are working together to promote cooperation in education, healthcare, economic prosperity, security and various other sectors, he said.

The festival attracted many participants and featured a wide range of activities, including cultural and sports exchanges, traditional folk games from both countries, and visits to stalls showcasing Vietnamese and American culture, cuisine, and achievements in bilateral relations.

Exhibitions also introduced Hà Nội, VUFO, the Việt Nam–US Society, the US Diplomatic Mission in Việt Nam as well as the work of NGOs and Việt Nam–US businesses.

The programme aimed to celebrate cultural diversity and the friendship between the peoples of Việt Nam and the United States, educate the younger generation about this relationship, deepen mutual understanding, and further promote people-to-people exchanges in the years ahead.— VNS