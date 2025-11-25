Over 15,000 relief packages transported to south-central region by rail

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Railways Corporation transported 15,334 packages of essential supplies to flood-hit communities across the south-central region from October 10 to November 24.

To ensure the aid reached affected areas quickly and safely, the corporation prioritised loading relief goods onto luggage wagons attached to North–South passenger trains, as well as fast-schedule freight trains running along the same route. Trains departed from major stations in the South, including Sài Gòn, Sóng Thần, and from northern hubs such as Hà Nội and Giáp Bát, carrying essential items such as food, medicine, clothing, school supplies, and other necessities.

Relief packages were delivered to the nearest stations with active train services to facilitate efficient reception, unloading and distribution by local authorities.

The corporation is continuing its programme of free transport of relief goods to provinces severely affected by floods.

In a related development, in response to calls for assistance for storm- and flood-stricken provinces in the central region, thousands of officials, civil servants, trade union members and employees in the agriculture and environment sector have actively donated. Contributions have so far totalled more thanVNĐ6.5 billion (US$246,350).

Alongside relief efforts, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has instructed specialised units to urgently assess damage and assist localities in restoring agricultural production, prioritising seeds, livestock and essential supplies so that farmers can replant, restore livestock herds and rebuild their livelihoods ahead of the Lunar New Year, which falls in mid-February 2026. — VNA/VNS