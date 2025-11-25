Việt Nam's remarkable strides in mastering cutting-edge clinical techniques

HÀ NỘI - In recent years, Việt Nam's healthcare sector has made impressive strides, not only enhancing its technical expertise but also mastering a wide range of advanced medical techniques. These remarkable achievements have not only improved the health of the Vietnamese population but have also elevated the nation’s standing in the global medical community.

Mastering cutting-edge medical techniques

Between 2020 and 2025, Việt Nam’s healthcare infrastructure has undergone significant expansion and strengthening. The quality of care across all specialised fields has been greatly enhanced, with a particular focus on incorporating the latest medical technologies. The rapid growth of satellite hospitals and clinics has facilitated the creation of a nationwide telemedicine network, linking major hospitals with over 1,500 local clinics, including those in remote and island areas.

Việt Nam has now become proficient in a range of advanced medical procedures, including organ and multi-organ transplants, fetal heart interventions, in vitro fertilisation (IVF), stem cell therapy, robotic spinal surgery, and artificial heart implantation. More impressively, Vietnamese doctors have not only perfected these techniques locally but are also transferring their knowledge to other countries, further boosting Việt Nam’s global medical reputation.

A leap forward in organ transplantation

Leading institutions such as Việt Đức University Hospital, Chợ Rẫy Hospital, and Huế Central General Hospital have become pioneers in the field of organ transplantation. These hospitals have played a vital role in saving countless lives, offering new hope to thousands of patients suffering from severe illnesses.

Among the most significant milestones was the first successful simultaneous heart and lung transplant in Việt Nam, performed by the surgical team at Việt Đức University Hospital. This groundbreaking seven-hour surgery placed Việt Nam among the select group of countries capable of executing such complex multi-organ transplants, providing life-saving options for patients with organ failure.

To complete the procedure, the surgical team used an extracorporeal circulatory system to temporarily take over the functions of the patient’s heart and lungs. The use of advanced techniques, such as removing a portion of the lung and connecting the bronchus instead of the traditional trachea connection, was crucial to the success of the operation. This achievement serves as a testament to the exceptional skills and unwavering dedication of Vietnamese medical professionals.

Dr Hà Anh Đức, Director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management at the Ministry of Health, emphasised that this success is not only a triumph for Việt Đức University Hospital but also a source of immense pride for the entire Vietnamese healthcare system. He noted that while Việt Nam may have started later than some other nations in the field of organ transplantation, it is now fully on par with the world’s most advanced countries, thanks to the determination and expertise of its medical professionals.

Advancing reproductive medicine to global standards

Việt Nam has also achieved remarkable progress in reproductive medicine, with more than 70 fertility centres nationwide, nearly 10 of which meet international standards. The National Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital stands out as one of the country’s top public facilities, providing regionally and internationally recognised care, with a success rate of around 60 per cent for assisted reproductive techniques.

A notable breakthrough in this field came from the IVF Mỹ Đức (IVFMD), which developed the " Sài Gòn Protocol" – an innovative infertility treatment approach that reduces both costs and treatment time while improving success rates. This protocol not only saves patients around 30 per cent on ovarian stimulation drugs but also helps eliminate side effects such as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome and reduces patient anxiety.

The Sài Gòn Protocol has received international recognition, being published in Fertility & Sterility, the journal of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. It has also been showcased at numerous global scientific conferences, marking a significant advancement for Việt Nam’s reproductive medicine on the world stage.

Strengthening Việt Nam’s global healthcare position

The achievements in organ transplantation, reproductive medicine, and other advanced medical fields have firmly established Việt Nam’s healthcare system as a leader, not just in the region, but globally. Vietnamese doctors are not only improving healthcare quality at home but are also sharing their expertise and transferring technologies to other countries, further boosting the nation’s international standing.

Looking ahead, with the rapid advancement of medical technology and a continued commitment to innovation, Việt Nam’s healthcare sector is poised to continue its rise, cementing its position on the global stage and offering life-changing opportunities to millions of patients, both in Việt Nam and abroad.-VNS