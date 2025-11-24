Schools in Đắk Lắk Province race to clean up after devastating floods

ĐẮK LẮK — Floodwaters have left a lasting mark on the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk.

More than 370 schools were submerged as days of torrential rain swept across the south-central region of Việt Nam since last week, ruining classrooms, soaking equipment and leaving entire campuses caked in mud.

As the waters finally start to recede, teachers, school staff, and local military units are stripping out debris and scrubbing floors in a race to reopen and welcome students back after a period of disruption.

These photos follow their efforts to reclaim learning spaces one room at a time, as communities work to bring children back to class after the region’s worst flooding in years. — VNS