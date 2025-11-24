Unexploded 1.2-tonne M118 bomb found in river safely detonated

PHÚ THỌ — The military command of the northern province Phú Thọ on Monday safely disposed of an American-made bomb from the Việt Nam War, found by local residents near a bridge in Lô River.

The device, weighing around 1.2 tonnes, was carried to a training ground under the command's management in Tân Hòa Ward and promptly destroyed.

According to the Phú Thọ Military Command, this is one of the largest bombs found in the province in recent years and posed an exceptionally serious risk if not handled promptly.

Right after receiving information from residents, the provincial Military Command immediately deployed engineering units and relevant forces to the site where the heavy bomb was discovered a week ago.

Military personnel coordinated with the police and Thanh Miếu ward authorities to cordon off the area, put up warning signs, and regulate both waterway and road traffic around Việt Trì Bridge. Functional forces also devised a plan to retrieve and destroy the bomb to ensure public safety.

The remaining section of the bomb is about 2m long, 60cm in diametre and weighs roughly 1.2 tonnes, containing about one tonne of tritonal high explosive. The M118 is a powerful demolition bomb used by the US Air Force to destroy structures and cause casualties on the ground.

The bomb’s structure includes the body, tail assembly and fuze. Initial assessments showed the fuze remained intact and had not been affected by the water environment or external impact.