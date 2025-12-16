VN-Index recovers on bottom-fishing demand

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices closed higher on Tuesday, recovering from recent sharp corrections, as investors seized opportunities for bottom-fishing activities, especially in large-cap stocks.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index surged by 33.17 points, or 2.02 per cent, to 1,679.18 points. Earlier, the index hit a session low of 1,629.37 points.

After testing the bottom in the morning session, a significant influx of capital entered the market in the afternoon, resulting in an explosive rally.

The market's breadth returned to positive territory, with 253 stocks advancing compared with just 66 declining.

Liquidity also improved from the previous session, rising to over VNĐ24.45 trillion (US$928.2 million).

Analysts consider this substantial technical rebound and increased liquidity as confirmation that the 1,630-point level represents a solid short-term bottom.

However, the market may need further accumulation phases to absorb the associated selling pressure near the 1,700-point region before attempting to reclaim previous highs.

The VN30-Index also ticked up, soaring more than 40 points, or 2.14 per cent, to finish at 1,909.87 points. Within the VN30 basket, 26 ticker symbols increased, while two decreased and two ended flat.

HDBank (HDB) was the standout performer, closing at its ceiling price with a maximum daily gain of 7 per cent. This momentum led to increases in other bank stocks, with LPBank (LPB) up 3.9 per cent, Techcombank (TCB) up 3.1 per cent and MBBank (MBB) up 2.9 per cent. Vietcombank (VCB) lagged with a modest gain of only 0.2 per cent.

Similarly, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) rebounded 5.71 points, or 2.29 per cent, to 255.08.

The securities sector was at the heart of market enthusiasm, witnessing an impressive rebound. Numerous stocks hit their ceiling prices, signalling renewed investor confidence.

Notable performers included VNDirect Securities (VND) climbing the maximum 6.8 per cent, SSI Securities (SSI) up 6.5 per cent, Saigon-Hanoi Securities (SHS) gaining 5.4 per cent and VIX Securities (VIX) increasing 5 per cent.

The real estate sector, previously battered by selling pressure, also made a significant recovery. CEO Group (CEO) surged to its ceiling limit, rising 9.6 per cent, while Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment (CII) rose by 6.8 per cent. Other firms, including Dat Xanh Group (DXG) and DIC Group (DIG), recorded gains of 5.8 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

In the blue-chip realm, Vinhomes (VHM) gained 2.7 per cent, while Vingroup (VIC) held steady at its reference price after several volatile days.

Market liquidity improved notably compared with the previous day, with total transactions reaching VNĐ24.45 trillion. This indicates substantial capital is willing to invest at higher price levels rather than waiting for price floors.

Foreign investors returned to net selling, offloading over VNĐ5.8 billion on HoSE and VNĐ36.43 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS