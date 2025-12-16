Durian export revenue grows to fresh new highs

HÀ NỘI — Durian has set a new record, raking in over US$3.33 billion in export value during the first 10 months of this year, a 10.4 per cent jump compared to the same period last year, according to customs data.

This marks the fruit as the largest contributor to Việt Nam's total agricultural export value.

The surge came from the Chinese market, which accounts for 94.35 per cent of the total export value in the period, equivalent to over $3.14 billion. Although exports in October dropped by more than 41 per cent compared to the previous month due to the end of the season and adjustments in import control, the accumulated value to this market still increased by nearly 14 per cent year-on-year.

Specifically, durian exports in October reached over $572 million, 2.7 times higher than the same month last year.

According to Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, Vietnamese durian is still experiencing strong growth despite facing technical barriers from China, thanks to improved quality and competitive pricing. On average, each tonne of Vietnamese durian exports reaches $3,696, 15 per cent lower than Thai durian. Thanks to its price advantage and shorter shipping times, Việt Nam is now the second-largest durian exporter to China, just behind Thailand.

Since the beginning of this year, in response to China's stricter technical requirements, many Vietnamese enterprises have upgraded their growing areas, invested in cold storage and packaging lines, and developed their own brands. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has also established a separate control process for durian, which is considered a key precedent for expanding the export of other agricultural products to this market.

In addition to the Chinese market, several other destinations have also seen strong growth. Hong Kong (China) saw an increase of nearly 89 per cent, reaching over $45 million, playing an important role as a major transit hub. Papua New Guinea and Malaysia also experienced a significant surge, although their scale remains modest. Japan and Canada maintained double-digit growth, indicating the potential for expanding into higher-standard markets.

Nguyên forecast that durian export value could reach $4 billion in 2025. Currently, the association's preliminary estimates showed that durian export value reached around $3.7 billion in the first 11 months of the year. — BIZHUB/VNS