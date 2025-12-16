Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam's pangasius exports surpass $2 billion

December 16, 2025 - 14:50
Entering 2026, the 20 per cent anti-dumping tax in the US is projected to continue to have an adverse effect, reducing the competitiveness of Vietnamese pangasius in this market.
Processing pangasius for export. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total pangasius export value has surpassed US$2 billion as of the end of November, an increase of nine per cent compared to the same period last year.

Pangasius exports reached $195 million in November, growing by nine per cent year-on-year.

This indicates a stable recovery trend in the industry during the final months of the year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Regarding export markets, after a strong increase in October, China maintained a stable upward trend last month. Pangasius exports to China reached nearly $59 million, up 17 per cent compared year-on-year. This remains the largest contributor to exports for the month, continuing to lead pangasius export value.

Pangasius exports to the US reached $20 million last month, a year-on-year decrease of 23 per cent. This decline is attributed to the impact of the 20 per cent anti-dumping tax, which reduced the price competitiveness of Vietnamese pangasius in the US market. The declining trend started in August and has not shown signs of reversing.

Exports to the EU amounted to $12 million in November, a decrease of 25 per cent compared to the same period last year. The decline in the EU market is mainly due to two major markets, the Netherlands (down 18 per cent) and Germany (down 20 per cent). However, some other EU markets have shown mild growth.

Within the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) block, the UK market reached $5 million, a slight drop of four per cent compared to last year. This decline is less than in the previous two months, suggesting an early sign of recovery after a period of deep decrease.

Mexico continues to be a bright spot, with export value increasing sharply to $8 million, a 50 per cent rise. Meanwhile, Japan and Malaysia have maintained stable growth, with a slight increase of two per cent. Brazil's export value reached $15 million in November, an increase of 13 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Frozen pangasius fillet exports reached over $1.6 billion, a year-on-year growth of 11 per cent from January to the end of November, continuing to represent the largest proportion of total exports.

The group of frozen pangasius, dried, whole fish and fish air bladders reached nearly $348 million of export value, matching last year's figures.

Meanwhile, processed pangasius exports earned $48 million, an increase of 13 per cent compared to last year.

Entering 2026, the 20 per cent anti-dumping tax in the US is projected to continue to have an adverse effect, reducing the competitiveness of Vietnamese pangasius in this market, said VASEP.

This requires businesses to proactively expand exports to other markets, diversify products and focus more on deep-processed product lines, it suggested.

Achieving international sustainability certifications, at the same time, has become crucial to enhance the brand of Vietnamese pangasius, strengthening its competitive advantages in an increasingly price-competitive environment, it added. — VNS

pangasius export Việt Nam VASEP mekong delta region

Economy

Made in Vietnam Fair set to open in Hà Nội

The fair will showcase a wide range of products, including industrial and consumer goods, processed foods, agricultural produce and handicrafts, with the participation of distribution systems, e-commerce platforms, digital platforms and digital financial solution providers operating in Việt Nam.
Economy

HanoiTex & HanoiFabric 2025 to open with 250 booths

The event will open direct entry to Vietnam’s rapidly expanding textile and garment market, providing a platform to connect with thousands of prospective buyers, promote global brands and forge strategic partnerships across Asia.
Economy

Southern region accelerates logistics transformation at year-end

The Southern Key Economic Region is gaining powerful momentum in its logistics sector as 2025 nears its end, with HCM City, Đồng Nai and Tây Ninh racing to upgrade infrastructure, strengthen human resources and streamline regulations to enhance competitiveness and deepen global connectivity.
Economy

Draft decree on 2 per cent rate subsidy for green projects to be submitted this week

The State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) is finalising a draft decree guiding the provision of 2 per cent annual interest rate subsidies for loans financing projects that comply with green, circular economy and environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements. The draft will be submitted to the Government this week for revision, an official said at a conference on Monday in Hà Nội.

