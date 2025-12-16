Việt Nam's pangasius exports surpass $2 billion

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total pangasius export value has surpassed US$2 billion as of the end of November, an increase of nine per cent compared to the same period last year.

Pangasius exports reached $195 million in November, growing by nine per cent year-on-year.

This indicates a stable recovery trend in the industry during the final months of the year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Regarding export markets, after a strong increase in October, China maintained a stable upward trend last month. Pangasius exports to China reached nearly $59 million, up 17 per cent compared year-on-year. This remains the largest contributor to exports for the month, continuing to lead pangasius export value.

Pangasius exports to the US reached $20 million last month, a year-on-year decrease of 23 per cent. This decline is attributed to the impact of the 20 per cent anti-dumping tax, which reduced the price competitiveness of Vietnamese pangasius in the US market. The declining trend started in August and has not shown signs of reversing.

Exports to the EU amounted to $12 million in November, a decrease of 25 per cent compared to the same period last year. The decline in the EU market is mainly due to two major markets, the Netherlands (down 18 per cent) and Germany (down 20 per cent). However, some other EU markets have shown mild growth.

Within the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) block, the UK market reached $5 million, a slight drop of four per cent compared to last year. This decline is less than in the previous two months, suggesting an early sign of recovery after a period of deep decrease.

Mexico continues to be a bright spot, with export value increasing sharply to $8 million, a 50 per cent rise. Meanwhile, Japan and Malaysia have maintained stable growth, with a slight increase of two per cent. Brazil's export value reached $15 million in November, an increase of 13 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Frozen pangasius fillet exports reached over $1.6 billion, a year-on-year growth of 11 per cent from January to the end of November, continuing to represent the largest proportion of total exports.

The group of frozen pangasius, dried, whole fish and fish air bladders reached nearly $348 million of export value, matching last year's figures.

Meanwhile, processed pangasius exports earned $48 million, an increase of 13 per cent compared to last year.

Entering 2026, the 20 per cent anti-dumping tax in the US is projected to continue to have an adverse effect, reducing the competitiveness of Vietnamese pangasius in this market, said VASEP.

This requires businesses to proactively expand exports to other markets, diversify products and focus more on deep-processed product lines, it suggested.

Achieving international sustainability certifications, at the same time, has become crucial to enhance the brand of Vietnamese pangasius, strengthening its competitive advantages in an increasingly price-competitive environment, it added. — VNS