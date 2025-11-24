People’s forum highlights efforts to deepen Việt Nam–China friendship

HÀ NỘI — The world is undergoing fundamental and epochal changes, making the Việt Nam–China friendship more important than ever in promoting relations between the peoples of the two countries and contributing to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Phan Anh Sơn, President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, said while delivering the opening remarks of the 13th Việt Nam–China People’s Forum held in Hà Nội on Monday.

He emphasised that the forum is a key people-to-people exchange mechanism that fosters cooperation between the two nations. It helps enhance mutual understanding and political trust while strengthening a solid social foundation underpinning relations between the two countries and their peoples as Việt Nam and China are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Sơn noted that both sides should continue organising forums, dialogues, and similar exchange activities between their peoples and through other mechanisms to further build political trust and consolidate the foundation of people-to-people relations.

Highlighting milestones of bilateral ties, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei underscored that the long-standing China–Việt Nam friendship remains a solid pillar for advancing bilateral ties in a deeper, more effective, and substantive manner.

The forum provides an opportunity to reflect on the fine traditions between the two countries' relations, thus encouraging younger generations to deepen understanding and contribute their enthusiasm and wisdom to growing the “tree of friendship” between China and Việt Nam, he added.

Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Sun Xueqing said this year’s forum should continue creating more opportunities for young people from both countries to engage in exchanges and cooperation activities. Such efforts, he said, will help strengthen and advance friendship, and promote shared values for the benefit of both peoples.

The 13th Việt Nam–China People’s Forum, organised by the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, is taking place from November 23 to 27, with activities held in Hà Nội and Quảng Ninh Province.

In 2024, the 12th forum was hosted by Xiangtan City, China's Hunan Province. — VNA/VNS