AEON 1% Club Foundation grants scholarships to 96 outstanding Vietnamese students

HÀ NỘI — In a move that gave top students a one per cent boost, 96 students with outstanding academic achievements from six universities in Việt Nam were honoured to receive scholarships from the AEON 1% Club Foundation, with a total value of VNĐ2 billion (US$76,800).

The AEON 1% Club Foundation held a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the AEON Scholarship Programme and to present the 2025 AEON Scholarship certificates on Saturday (November 22).

The scholarship programme, implemented by the AEON 1% Club Foundation, aims to support Asian students in realising their dreams.

The students are from six universities, including Vietnam National University Hanoi - University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Foreign Trade University, Vietnam National University of Agriculture, Vietnam National University Hồ Chí Minh City - University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Hồ Chi Minh City University of Education and University of Economics Hồ Chí Minh City.

At the ceremony, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam, Ishikawa Isamu, said that the core philosophy of the AEON Group is to pursue a peaceful society, respect people and contribute to the local community, with customers at the centre. The AEON 1% Club Foundation is a guarantee of that commitment to social contribution.

“I believe that the scholarships from the AEON 1% Club Foundation have helped students have a more complete and meaningful learning journey. If each of you continues to spread kindness, no matter how big or small, to the people around you and the community where you live, Việt Nam will certainly go further. Just like how AEON Group accumulates 1% of its profits to create change, your contributions today will gradually form positive changes for society in the future,” said Isamu.

At the ceremony, students also shared their inspirational stories, dreams and core values that helped guide their personal development journey, thereby forming goals for them to achieve in the future.

Hà Tuấn Minh, a student of Journalism at the Institute of Journalism and Communication, VNU University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said: “AEON scholarship is not only a financial support but also a belief that simple values can also bring meaning to society. The scholarship helps reduce pressure, so that I have more time, energy and spirit to continue to explore myself, study better, and pursue my dream of living a useful and compassionate life.”

“AEON Scholarship” is an activity within the framework of the programme Friendships with other countries, implementing a scholarship programme for students from Asian countries. This activity has been carried out annually since 2006 with the hope of encouraging students receiving scholarships to realise their dreams, to always be a pioneer in their chosen field after graduation and to become a bridge between Japan and countries in the region.

By the end of 2024, the programme had awarded scholarships to students from seven countries, including Việt Nam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, China and Japan. In Việt Nam, the AEON 1% Club Fund has awarded a total of 1,437 scholarships to outstanding students in Hà Nội since 2012 and in HCM City since 2011.

The AEON 1% Club Foundation was established in 1989 to contribute to the sustainable development of the young generation while promoting friendship and mutual understanding between Japan, Việt Nam and countries in the region by deducting 1 per cent of pre-tax profits from companies of AEON Group.— VNS