Keeping the fire of silvercraft

Amid Hà Nội’s modern bustle, in Định Công village, artisan Quách Phan Tuấn Anh keeps alive the 1,500-year-old art of ‘đậu bạc’ - the technique of silver wire drawing and arranging into shapes to form different patterns to create a silver product.
As part of its latest culinary offerings, Thủy Tạ is introducing a selection of premium dishes featuring Excel Canadian beef – a globally recognised brand known for its superior quality, remarkable tenderness and rich, natural flavour.
This will be the first time in the 65-year history of Việt Nam's tourism industry that the country has welcomed 20 million international visitors in one year, signalling a new stage of development in its post-pandemic recovery and growth.
Nearly 30 leading phở brands from across Việt Nam and overseas Vietnamese communities are gathering in central HCM City, turning the former Tax Trade Centre area on Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street into a lively phở space on December 13 and 14.
Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, highlighted the event as a window into a nation defined by cultural diversity, social distinctiveness, robust growth momentum and a steadfast pursuit of putting people at the centre.