Home Society

Hà Nội residents unite to support flood-hit central provinces

November 24, 2025 - 16:12
Across the capital, individuals and organisations are joining hands to help families affected by severe floods in central Việt Nam.
At 105 Xuân La Street, volunteers are working together to prepare essential goods for families affected by severe flooding in central Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — These days, people from all walks of life in Hà Nội are directing their care and compassion towards the central region, contributing in many ways to support communities devastated by recent storms and floods. Across the city, clothes, blankets, food and other essential items are being gathered and prepared for swift delivery to the hardest-hit provinces.

Each box of supplies carries sincere goodwill, and every journey is a bridge of solidarity. The spirit of mutual support and kindness is spreading strongly within the community, reflecting the capital’s deep affection for the central region. — VNS

At the Ô Chợ Dừa collection point, volunteers are working tirelessly to sort and pack clothing donated by residents for families in central Việt Nam.
