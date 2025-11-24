Hà Nội residents unite to support flood-hit central provinces

HÀ NỘI — These days, people from all walks of life in Hà Nội are directing their care and compassion towards the central region, contributing in many ways to support communities devastated by recent storms and floods. Across the city, clothes, blankets, food and other essential items are being gathered and prepared for swift delivery to the hardest-hit provinces.

Each box of supplies carries sincere goodwill, and every journey is a bridge of solidarity. The spirit of mutual support and kindness is spreading strongly within the community, reflecting the capital’s deep affection for the central region. — VNS