Việt Nam Red Cross Society spreads humanitarian power

HÀ NỘI — In the next phase of the patriotic emulation movement, the Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) will focus on building a strong, professional and modern association with activities that have a positive impact on society and the community.

According to VNRC President Đỗ Thị Thu Thảo, the group will also promote digital transformation and transparency in humanitarian activities to ensure the 'three rights' – right place, right person, and right time.

It will also strengthen international cooperation, promoting humanitarian spirit to spread the humanistic values of the Vietnamese people to the region and the world.

Thảo made the statement at the VNRC’s 6th National Patriotic Emulation Congress held on Sunday (November 23) in Hà Nội.

She called on individuals and organisations to work with Red Cross societies at all levels to help people in the central region recover from recent devastating floods.

The society president also called on Red Cross members and the community to promote the tradition of “helping each other” and join the organisation in mobilising humanitarian resources for the central region.

“Let us together extend the spirit of the congress with practical actions, join hands, contribute and provide timely support so that people in flood-affected areas can soon stabilise their lives and rebuild what natural disasters have swept away,” said Thảo.

Speaking at the congress, General Trịnh Văn Quyết, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, praised the spirit of dedication, creativity and devotion of all Việt Nam Red Cross Society members and volunteers over the last five-year period.

“The Party and State require the Việt Nam Red Cross to continue upholding its position as a core humanitarian organisation in the political system, a bridge between the Party, State, people and international friends in the humanitarian field. It will continue to promote the patriotic emulation movement and spread more humanitarian gestures,” said Quyết.

Quyết also suggested that the VNRC promote humanitarian digital transformation, map the number of vulnerable people, modernise relief work, expand the volunteer network, develop a movement for blood, organ and tissue donations and focus on community health, especially in remote and isolated areas.

According to Thảo, over the past five years, the VNRC's humanitarian initiatives have continued to position themselves as emulation movements rich in humanity, spreading throughout the community and creating strength in solidarity and sharing.

“The total value of social and humanitarian activities in the past five years reached nearly VNĐ21.7 trillion (over US$822 million), helping 56 million people. This is an impressive growth rate of 44 per cent compared to the previous period, demonstrating the growing interest and support of society for humanitarian activities,” said Thảo.

With a core role in community healthcare, the VNRC has mobilised nearly VNĐ3.2 trillion, supporting 40 million people through a system of 698 humanitarian clinics, mobile medical examination and treatment teams, health communication activities and community first aid, Thảo said.

Disaster prevention and response activities are considered a highlight of the VNRC’s achievements.

Emergency support activities, livelihood recovery assistance, clean water supply, safe housing and school construction have all been rapidly implemented with a total value of over VNĐ2.1 trillion, benefitting 5.6 million people. This marks a 2.5-fold increase compared to the previous period, a figure that shows the association's increasingly professional response capacity.

With more than VNĐ1.3 trillion from resource mobilisation and international cooperation, an increase of 153 per cent compared to the previous period, the VNRC continued to expand its partner network, implementing 61 aid programmes and projects worth VNĐ617.3 billion.

The 'Humanitarian Tết' programme mobilised more than 12.9 million gifts worth over VNĐ6 trillion, bringing a warm spring to millions of disadvantaged families. The 'Humanitarian Month' initiative has also become an annual activity, with VNĐ3.6 trillion going to help more than 6.5 million people in five years.

Meanwhile, the campaign 'Each organisation, each individual associated with a humanitarian address' continues to uphold its value with nearly 9,000 profiles established and more than 7,000 addresses receiving long-term assistance.

The voluntary blood donation movement has also reached a new record, with nearly 7.5 million units of blood collected and the whole population's blood donation rate reaching 1.75 per cent.

In particular, 14,873 people have registered to donate tissues and organs, of which 838 were successful, spreading beautiful stories of giving for the community. — VNS