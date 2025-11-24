HCM City-Trung Lương expressway bus fire causes major traffic jam, no injuries

HCM CITY — A sleeper coach carrying more than 20 passengers burst into flames on the HCM City-Trung Lương Expressway early Monday morning, triggering a kilometres-long traffic jam but causing no injuries, authorities said.

The fire started at around 3am as the Cà Mau-registered bus, driven by a 38-year-old man, was travelling from Cà Mau Province to HCM City.

When the vehicle reached the area of Khánh Hậu Ward, the driver noticed smoke rising from the rear of the bus and immediately pulled into the emergency lane.

Flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, sending thick black smoke billowing high above the highway. Passengers rushed to escape, grabbing their belongings as the fire intensified.

The driver and passing motorists attempted to put out the blaze with handheld extinguishers but failed, prompting an emergency call to firefighting forces.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire within about 30 minutes. While no one was injured, the coach and most of the passengers’ belongings were completely destroyed.

Traffic on the expressway slowed sharply as vehicles approached the scene, causing heavy congestion stretching several kilometres.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The 50-km HCM City-Trung Lương expressway, opened in 2010, is a key route linking HCM City with the Mekong Delta.

It has faced heavy congestion and frequent accidents in recent years, and a Government-approved expansion project is underway to meet rising traffic demand. — VNS