Severe floods devastate Central Việt Nam

November 24, 2025 - 17:17
Relentless rain in Central Việt Nam has submerged thousands of homes, destroyed crops and swept away livestock. Residents face massive losses and a long road to recovery as authorities and charities rush to provide aid.

