Party chief calls for enhanced coordination and data sharing to tighten Party oversight

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm called for tighter coordination and more seamless information sharing among Party inspection bodies, especially in complex and sensitive cases, saying this is essential to raising the effectiveness of inspection, supervision and discipline in the new period.

He delivered the message at the national conference reviewing inspection, supervision and disciplinary work in 2025 and the 13th Party Congress tenure, held on November 24 in Hà Nội, with the online participation of Party committees nationwide.

A report presented at the conference showed that during the tenure, the Central Inspection Commission (CIC) focused on advising the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat in issuing 44 key regulations, programmes and guidelines on inspection, supervision and discipline.

During the term, the Politburo, Secretariat and Party committees at all levels inspected 232,401 Party organisations and more than 1.28 million Party members, including 289,101 Party committee members.

Party committees inspected and concluded that 545 Party organisations and 4,213 Party members had committed violations. Of these, 231 Party organisations and 2,885 Party members were subject to disciplinary action, with 155 organisations and 2,615 individuals already disciplined.

Meanwhile, inspection commissions at all levels inspected 13,612 Party organisations and 38,378 Party members, detecting violations committed by 8,766 organisations and 30,107 individuals. They recommended disciplinary action against 1,156 organisations and 13,847 members, of whom 827 organisations and 12,371 members have been disciplined.

Through asset and income monitoring, inspection bodies detected violations in 830 Party members. The CIC disciplined 10 Party members among 145 officials under the management of the Politburo and Secretariat.

Overall, Party committees and grassroots Party cells disciplined 1,624 Party organisations and 73,135 Party members, including 13,302 Party committee members. The Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat disciplined 65 Party organisations and 228 individuals. Inspection commissions at all levels disciplined 679 Party organisations and 24,265 Party members.

While acknowledging the positive results achieved, the Party General Secretary also highlighted several shortcomings.

He noted that some Party committees have not paid sufficient attention to inspection and supervision work and that self-inspection remains weak. Regular supervision, he said, is still inadequate, allowing certain violations to recur over long periods without timely detection.

He added that the capacity of some inspection officials has not kept pace with new demands and that follow-up after inspections is sometimes insufficient, resulting in delays in correcting identified violations.

Looking ahead to the next term, the General Secretary outlined several key requirements to strengthen inspection and supervision.

He called for strict compliance with the Party’s regulations on inspection and supervision, particularly the recently adopted rules and directives issued by the Politburo and the Secretariat.

He urged stronger leadership and guidance to improve inspection quality at all levels, especially at the grassroots, and emphasised the need to enhance inspection and supervision efforts beginning at each Party cell.

He also assigned the CIC to review the implementation of the 10th Party Central Committee's Resolution on strengthening the Party’s inspection work and to propose a new resolution after the 14th Party Congress.

The General Secretary emphasised that there must be no areas that Party inspection and supervision cannot reach. Oversight must be proactive and continuous, particularly in implementing major strategic decisions recently adopted by the Party.

He also stressed the need to promptly detect and discipline organisations and individuals showing signs of political, moral or lifestyle degradation; violating Party regulations or state laws; or engaging in corruption, wastefulness, negative behaviours or group interests.

General Secretary Tô Lâm called for building streamlined, capable and effective inspection bodies at all levels and developing a team of inspectors who are courageous, upright, professional and absolutely loyal to the Party. Training and capacity building for inspection officials, especially at commune and ward levels, must be strengthened.

Finally, he underlined the need to accelerate digital transformation, apply information technology, and promote timely, accurate data connectivity and sharing across the political system to support more effective inspection and oversight. — VNS