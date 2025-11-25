HCM City tightens vessel control, boosts legal awareness in fight against IUU fishing

HCM CITY — In an effort to have the European Commission's (EC) “yellow card” on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted, HCM City is intensifying its inspection, data management and communication efforts to ensure full compliance with fishery regulations.

By mid-November, the southern city had issued licences to 4,267 eligible fishing vessels.

Another 236 vessels that failed to meet regulatory requirements have been strictly barred from leaving port.

Over the past week, no cases of vessels crossing maritime boundaries were detected.

Two vessels showing signs of losing vessel-monitoring-system (VMS) connection were verified and found not to have violated regulations.

According to the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, the city has fully updated data for all local vessels on the national fisheries database (VNFishbase).

All nine fishing ports in the city are now operating the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), enabling 100 per cent monitoring of incoming and outgoing vessels for origin certification.

Phạm Thị Na, deputy director of the department, said authorities maintain 24/7 monitoring to promptly detect vessels losing VMS signals or approaching boundary lines.

“We assist owners in restoring connectivity and directing vessels back to Việt Nam’s waters. Those that lose connection without reporting are placed on a high-risk list for strict handling,” she said.

At the local level, Vũng Tàu Ward’s People’s Committee chairman Vũ Hồng Thuấn said the ward manages more than 600 vessels.

“We strictly prohibit any non-compliant vessel from setting sail, while maintaining regular meetings and outreach so fishers understand the law and feel secure working at sea,” he said.

Since early 2025, the city authorities have detected 791 cases of VMS loss of connection, with a handling rate of 99.87 per cent.

Twenty vessels were fined a total of more than VNĐ862 million (US$34,500).

The city’s Steering Committee for IUU Prevention has directed relevant agencies to publicly prosecute IUU-related criminal cases.

To date, nine cases have been brought to court, seven of which have already been adjudicated.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has proposed holding mobile trials for two additional cases to strengthen legal awareness among coastal communities.

In November, the city People’s Court handed down first-instance verdicts in a case involving “organising illegal exit”.

The court ruled that the defendants’ actions undermined national efforts to remove the EC “yellow card” and sentenced Lê Văn Hỡi to six years in prison and Lê Văn Âu to nine months, while ordering the confiscation of a fishing vessel.

Alongside enforcement, The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command has coordinated with localities in the former Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province to conduct eight mock trials and legal dialogues explaining IUU-related offences.

These activities help fishers clearly understand legal boundaries and consequences.

After attending a mock trial, fishing-boat owner Nguyễn Văn Nhỏ from Long Hải Commune said the session left a strong impression.

“Hearing the sentences under the Penal Code makes everyone fearful. Violating the law means imprisonment, loss of honour and serious consequences for one’s family,” he said.

Similarly, Nguyễn Đình Ngọc, a vessel owner from Vũng Tàu Ward who operates at the DK1 and Trường Sa fishing grounds, said the mock trials were “highly realistic”, helping him better understand the 2017 Fisheries Law so he can guide his crew and commit to sustainable fishing. — VNS