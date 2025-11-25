Vietnamese, Chinese navies hold joint patrol in Gulf of Tonkin

HCM CITY — Ships 09 and 17 of Brigade 171 under Naval Region 2 docked at the brigade’s port in HCM City’s Rạch Dừa Ward on Tuesday, completing the 39th joint patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin between the Vietnamese and Chinese navies.

The joint patrol between the Việt Nam People’s Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy of China in the Gulf of Tonkin has been an annual coordinated activity between the two sides since 2006.

Speaking at the reception of the ship fleet, Rear Admiral Nguyễn Văn Quân, Commander of Naval Region 2, affirmed that the success of the joint patrol helped strengthen mutual trust and understanding, and contributed to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development between Việt Nam and China.

During the joint patrol on November 19-20, the two sides conducted joint training activities, including patrolling along the Gulf of Tonkin boundary line; search and rescue drills at sea; basic communication training; formation manoeuvre exercises; ship survivability drills; and performing naval salute.

This activity holds significant importance, aiming to implement the common understanding reached between the high-ranking leaders of the two countries as well as leaders of the two defence ministries. It helps promote exchanges, and strengthen friendship, cooperation, trust, and mutual understanding between the armed forces and navies of the two countries. — VNA/VNS