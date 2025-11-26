Deputy PM stresses high vigilance, preparedness for Storm Koto

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has stressed vigilance and strict response plans against floods and landslides as he chaired an official meeting in response to Storm Koto on Wednesday.

Hà, who also serves as the permanent deputy head of the National Steering Committee on Civil Defence, expressed condolences to families who lost their members during the recent storms and floods, as well as gratitude to rescue forces and local authorities who have been working to overcome the severe consequences of the disasters.

Speaking about Koto, the 15th storm entering the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, Deputy Prime Minister Hà stressed the high risks of consecutive natural hazards and requested authorities to stay vigilant and begin necessary preparations.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) and relevant agencies must review, adjust, and update flood maps at the commune and ward levels, enabling local authorities and residents to take precautions.

Meanwhile, accurate forecasts must be provided alongside strict vessel management to prohibit operations in dangerous zones at sea.

Regarding areas at risk of landslides, he ordered that response plans be implemented at level 4, the second-highest level in Việt Nam’s 5-tier disaster risk assessment, with special focus on mountainous areas.

Deputy PM Hà also ordered an assessment of the causes of the recent floods and landslides, including details on natural and human-induced factors, to improve public safety.

He also required a review of reservoir operators' responsibilities and inter-reservoir procedures, stressing that timely information must be provided to downstream areas and that appropriate control measures must be implemented.

The deputy PM also underscored the need for clear and coherent communication between various levels of authorities and communities, ensuring timely warnings and sufficient time for evacuation.

Ministries and local authorities, particularly those affected by the recent disasters, are directed to carry out assigned tasks to prepare for upcoming weather scenarios. Research and scientific institutions are also involved in properly assessing water-related risks and minimising damage.

“This is a critical and challenging moment, requiring close coordination to ensure effective disaster prevention and response,” said Hà.

Reports from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) said that on Tuesday evening, a low-pressure system over central Philippines strengthened into a storm, Koto, and moved towards the East Sea.

As of Wednesday morning, Storm Koto has reached level 8 (wind speed reaching 62-74km/h), with gusts of level 10 (89-102km/h). It is located about 400km east-northeast of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands.

International forecasting models suggest that Koto will likely move north of the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands before turning northward. It is not likely to approach the coastal provinces of Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng and Khánh Hòa – which have been heavily affected by recent floods.

Storm Koto is forecast to strengthen in the next two days before weakening rapidly over the weekend as it encounters cold, dry air and cooler waters.

However, the unusually long period during which the storm persists at sea can cause strong winds and high waves in the central area of the East Sea until December 1. Rainfall of around 50-100mm may occur along coastal areas from Đà Nẵng City to Lâm Đồng Province.

The worst-case scenario is that the storm has a 20 per cent chance of making landfall in the south-central region.

Hồ Thị Nguyên Thảo, vice chairwoman of Đắk Lắk Provincial People’s Committee, said the province is focusing on emergency relief, temporary shelter, sanitation, disease prevention and restoring production. The locality has received 4,000 tonnes of rice and VNĐ650 billion ($24.6 million) from the Government, which will be distributed to poor families (VNĐ3 million each) and other affected households (VNĐ1.5 million each).

Đắk Lắk will also coordinate with the neighbouring Gia Lai Province to manage reservoir operations on the Ba River basin and ensure vessel safety as Storm Koto approaches.

Khánh Hòa Province’s authorities reported that they have ensured food and sanitation supplies, and support affected citizens by providing VNĐ1 million ($38) for each evacuee, and VNĐ60 million ($2,270) for each family whose house was completely destroyed. Each student in the province also received VNĐ500,000 ($19) assistance.

Meanwhile, Gia Lai Province has proactively relocated households from flood-prone and wind-prone areas, notified all vessels under its management to seek safe shelter, and focused on relief supply distribution for inundated areas.

Lâm Đồng Province has requested VNĐ5.57 trillion ($211 million) and 1,000 tonnes of rice from the central government for emergency infrastructure repairs and livelihood support, and proposed land-use fee exemptions for households that had to move to resettlement areas.

Deputy Minister of Health Vũ Mạnh Hà reported that health facilities and hospitals have been assigned to provide support to flood-hit provinces, and deliver sanitation chemicals, water purification tablets and medicine kits to residents in affected areas.

Lt Gen Lê Quang Đạo, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, said the defence ministry has directed troops in the area to review and improve flood-response operations. Military officers are on rotation to assist with sanitisation, security coordination and public facility repair at local schools, hospitals and communities. — VNS