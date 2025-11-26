Historic floods in central region leave 108 dead and missing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s central and Central Highlands region are counting the cost of historic November floods that left 98 people dead and 10 missing, according to the latest report by the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority on Wednesday morning.

The death toll has risen by six compared to the previous update, while economic losses are now estimated at VNĐ14.352 trillion (US$544.17 million).

Property damage in Khánh Hòa Province alone is estimated at VNĐ5.604 trillion ($212.5 million), followed by Đắk Lắk at VNĐ5.5 trillion ($208.5 million), Gia Lai at VNĐ1.5 trillion ($56.9 million), Lâm Đồng at VNĐ1.098 trillion ($41.6 million) and Quảng Ngãi at VNĐ650 billion ($24.6 million).

Local authorities continue to assess damage and push forward with recovery efforts.

The floods destroyed 426 houses, damaged more than 2,000 and inundated over 272,000.

Đắk Lắk Province has suffered the worst human losses with 63 deaths and eight people missing. Four of its 102 wards and communes remained partially flooded as of November 26.

About 75 houses in Lâm Đồng Province remain submerged in addition to 82 families in Cát Tiên Commune who are isolated due to floodwaters. Residents in these areas have to use boats and similar means to access food and essential supplies.

Across the central and Central Highlands regions, nearly 52,000 hectares of rice and crops and almost 40,000 hectares of other plants were damaged.

Aquaculture losses include 372 hectares of farms and more than 100,000 aquaculture cages and pens. About 920,000 livestock and poultry were drowned or swept away by the floods.

Nearly 1.2 million people experienced power outages during the disaster. Around 2,300 people remain without electricity.

Currently, 12 locations along national routes 20 and 27C remain partially blocked due to landslides. In particular, Khánh Hòa Province records nine affected sites on National Route 27C while Lâm Đồng has two on National Route 20 (at Mimosa and D’Ran passes) and one on National Route 27C.

Railway damage has been largely repaired and safety checks are underway before full operations resume.

As of November 25, foreign embassies and international aid organisations have provided and pledged assistance worth a total of $14.216 million to Vietnamese localities affected by the recent consecutive storms and floods.

According to data from the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, natural disasters since the beginning of 2025 have left 409 people dead or missing and injured 727. Total economic losses are estimated at VNĐ85.099 trillion ($3.2 billion). — VNS