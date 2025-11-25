Hà Nội allocates extra $7.6 million to aid Gia Lai flood recovery

HÀ NỘI — After providing VNĐ50 billion (nearly US$1.9 million) in aid for Gia Lai Province, Hà Nội has allocated an additional VNĐ200 billion to support the locality in overcoming the aftermath of the historic floods, helping residents quickly stabilise their lives and restore production activities.

Following the task assigned by the Politburo and the Secretariat regarding direct support for Gia Lai, the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hà Nội have promptly implemented relief measures.

On November 21, the Hà Nội Party Committee directed relevant agencies to coordinate with Gia Lai to assess damages and identify the demands for essential goods, housing for poor and near-poor households, and critical infrastructure facilities. Based on statistics, the city has developed a comprehensive support plan with resources from the VFF Committee relief fund and the capital city budget. The Hanoi Party Committee’s standing board approved an urgent allocation of VNĐ50 billion to help Gia Lai residents immediately.

The municipal leaders have also approved an additional VNĐ200 billion to support Gia Lai in building resettlement areas and repairing flood-damaged roads. The municipal People’s Committee will coordinate with Gia Lai authorities to implement relevant projects, ensuring that aid reaches residents as quickly as possible.

In addition to supporting Gia Lai, Hà Nội allocated VNĐ10 billion from its relief fund to the VFF Central Committee in response to the call to assist provinces affected by natural disasters.

On November 24, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Phong handed over VNĐ30 billion to support the south-central provinces of Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, and Khánh Hoà, which are also the worst-affected localities by floods. Each province received VNĐ10 billion. — VNA/VNS