Body of second victim found in Gianh river boat capsizing incident

QUẢNG TRỊ — The body of the second victim in the Gianh River boat capsizing incident was located on Friday afternoon – the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, the Tuyên Bình Commune People's Committee in Quảng Trị Province declared.

The victim was Nguyễn Diễm Chinh, 14. This means the bodies of both missing victims from the boat sinking have now been found.

According to the Tuyên Bình Commune People's Committee, the victim was found near the location where Nguyễn Văn Tâm's body had been discovered earlier that day at around 1pm.

Upon receiving the report, the local authorities and relevant agencies arrived at the scene to direct the recovery of the girl's body, handle funeral arrangements, and organise visits to console and support the affected family.

Previously, as reported by Vietnam News Agency correspondent, at approximately 11.30am on Thursday, a boat carrying seven members of a family, all residing in Tuyên Bình Commune, capsized while travelling on the Gianh River.

A local resident who spotted the incident promptly reached the scene and rescued five people. However, two later succumbed to their injuries, including Cao Thị Nghịa, 68, and a three-year-old child.

The two missing victims recovered are Nguyễn Văn Tâm and Nguyễn Diễm Chinh. — VNS