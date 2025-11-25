Việt Nam launches new project to strengthen domestic-violence response

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam took a major step on Tuesday to strengthen its capacity to prevent and respond to domestic violence with the official launch of a new project aimed at safeguarding women, children and vulnerable groups.

The initiative, implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Việt Nam and funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), will run through 2025–2026.

The launch coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (November 25), kicking off the global 16 Days of Activism and Việt Nam’s National Action Month for Gender Equality.

Domestic violence remains widespread in Việt Nam, with findings from the 2019 national survey showing nearly 63 per cent of women have experienced at least one form of violence by a husband or partner, while 31.6 per cent endured abuse in the year prior to the survey. Economic costs are also substantial, amounting to an estimated 1.81 per cent of Việt Nam’s GDP. More than half of survivors never seek help.

The rise of digital platforms has further complicated prevention efforts. Online harassment, digital tracking, threats and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images are increasingly common, prompting calls for stronger reporting mechanisms and more survivor-centred support services.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy highlighted the rigorous preparation behind the project, describing it as an important collaboration between the ministry, government agencies and UNFPA.

The initiative prioritises establishing a national domestic-violence hotline, improving inter-sectoral coordination, upgrading services for survivors and applying digital technology and creative communication methods.

She asked the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family and Library, the project’s lead agency, to ensure smooth implementation and effective use of aid resources. The project management unit was urged to maintain transparency, comply with legal procedures and prevent waste. International partners were invited to continue supporting Việt Nam during ongoing administrative and governance reforms.

UNFPA Representative in Việt Nam Matt Jackson reaffirmed the organisation’s long-standing cooperation with Việt Nam, noting that ending gender-based violence is one of UNFPA’s central global objectives.

He said the new project would build on more than a decade of joint work with the ministry and offer a crucial opportunity to strengthen and expand efforts, ensuring long-term progress.

UNFPA would continue to provide technical guidance, policy advice, resource mobilisation and evidence-based models, with a particular focus on sustaining and expanding essential services for survivors, he said.

Under the 2025–2026 project, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism serves as the managing agency while the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family and Library acts as the project owner. The programme aims to enhance the national and local response to domestic violence through stronger law enforcement, improved service quality and more effective coordination.

The project includes eight major activities, including developing and running a three-digit national domestic-violence hotline; enhancing inter-sectoral coordination; carrying out digital-technology-based community engagement initiatives, particularly involving youth, men and children; and piloting an education and behavioural-change programme addressing violent behaviour. The project also features communication campaigns, inter-sectoral inspections and a review of existing coordination mechanisms. — VNS