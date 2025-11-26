Sơn Đồng craft village opens the door to global integration for Vietnamese artisanal heritage

HÀ NỘI — Amid the fast-moving tides of integration, Sơn Đồng - Hà Nội’s renowned sanctuary of traditional wood carving – is entering a new chapter: bringing the finest of Vietnamese craftsmanship to the world. A recent visit by a delegation from the World Crafts Council (WCC) marked an important milestone. More than a technical exchange, the meeting underscored a powerful message: the village’s centuries-old artistry has the potential to become a cultural bridge, connecting Việt Nam with the global creative community.

At Sơn Đồng, the international craft delegation experienced the cultural depth of a village with more than a thousand years of history. At the Ancestor Worship Temple, Diên Phúc Pagoda, and the Upper Temple-recognised as a national relic since 1986-the delegates offered incense in reverence, paying tribute to the generations of artisans who founded and safeguarded the craft of lacquered and gilded wood carving.

During visits to local workshops and product galleries, they admired intricately crafted worship statues, horizontal lacquered boards, parallel sentences, reliefs, and ceremonial objects-all handmade using the signature carving techniques of the Sơn Đồng artisans. These activities not only honored tradition but also allowed international friends to gain a deeper understanding of Việt Nam’s artisanal heritage and the intrinsic link between craftsmanship, culture, and sustainable tourism.

Speaking at the meeting, Phạm Gia Lộc, Chairman of the Sơn Đồng Commune People’s Committee, expressed his honor in welcoming the WCC delegation. He emphasised that despite the many historical ups and downs, the village has preserved its reputation thanks to the skillful hands and enduring devotion of its craftsmen.

“We hope each delegate will become an ambassador for Sơn Đồng, helping introduce our culturally rich homeland to international audiences”, Lộc shared.

In conversation with the delegation, young artisan Nguyễn Viết Thịnh shared that his family has been devoted to the craft for five generations. From restoration projects in Huế to heritage sites across the country, the hands of Sơn Đồng artisans have left a lasting imprint.

“We were born and raised within the traditions passed down by our forefathers. I hope the younger generation will carry on the craft, preserving the historical and cultural values entrusted to us”, he said.

His words reflect that Sơn Đồng’s strength lies not only in its time-honored craftsmanship but also in its spirit of continuity. A new generation of artisans is gradually becoming the driving force propelling the village into the era of global integration.

For international experts from Asia and Africa, Sơn Đồng is not merely an ancient craft village but an “open treasury” of creativity.

Nadia Meer, Vice President of the WCC Africa Region, expressed deep admiration for the artisans’ mastery and their diverse materials-from wood and lacquer to gold leaf and gilding techniques. From a designer’s perspective, she noted that Sơn Đồng products hold the potential to evolve into iconic designs, even personal accessories suited to the tastes of global youth.

Nadia Meer also emphasised the need for innovation-enhancing ideas, functionality, and especially packaging-to make the products more appealing to international travelers, who often look for compact, portable items that blend easily into modern living spaces.

“Co-creation will be essential, rather than merely producing goods and exporting them to markets unfamiliar with the craft”, she remarked. Collaborations between local artisans and international designers could unlock new product lines and pave the way for sustainable development of Sơn Đồng in the global marketplace.

Sharing the same perspective, Sundeep Kumar, Vice President of the WCC Asia-Pacific Region, noted that Sơn Đồng possesses a remarkable reservoir of skills but now needs a stronger transformation.

“Most international consumers do not have worship spaces or interior styles suitable for displaying such traditional items”, he explained.

According to him, the key lies in encouraging artisans to be bold in their creativity. By combining traditional techniques with modern design thinking and research into global tastes, Sơn Đồng can diversify into new product lines-from decorative pieces to art objects suited to contemporary lifestyles around the world.

In recent years, Sơn Đồng has proactively embraced innovation: applying technology in design, improving product forms, and diversifying its portfolio. Many creations now go beyond spiritual use, evolving into decorative items, accessories, and symbolic souvenirs that fit seamlessly into modern living spaces. The World Crafts Council has highly praised this direction. The fusion of tradition and contemporary creativity is elevating the value of Sơn Đồng products, attracting more visitors, and inspiring the village’s younger generation of artisans.

In 2024, Bát Tràng and Vạn Phúc-two prominent craft villages of Hanoi-became members of the World Creative Craft Cities Network. Building on that success, Sơn Đồng is widely expected to be the next name on the list. At the 2025 International Festival on Craft Conservation and Development, the WCC conducted an evaluation of Sơn Đồng Craft Village, laying the groundwork for Hà Nội to further assert its position within the global network of creative craft cities.

Alongside the WCC evaluation, Sơn Đồng is working diligently to finalise its application to join the global network. The Sơn Đồng Commune People’s Committee, in coordination with Hà Nội’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, has implemented a series of standardisation measures: completing a website introducing the village’s history and products; opening theoretical and practical training rooms for young learners; establishing display spaces for royal decrees, artifacts, and traditional tools; setting up a 50-square-meter creative design center showcasing carving motifs, lacquer surface samples, product albums, and material collections; equipping 3D design computers; and planning to develop 30-50 gift items along with 15 new lines of decorative products. These steps show that Sơn Đồng is not only preserving its past but actively shaping its future-a future rooted in the creative economy, cross-border collaboration, and the growing role of traditional craftsmanship in socio-cultural development.

Sơn Đồng currently holds around 50 per cent of Việt Nam’s market share for lacquered and gilded worship statues and ritual objects, with its products also present in countries such as Russia, the United States, France, Ukraine, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia. Yet the village’s goal is not simply market expansion; it aims to affirm a distinctly Vietnamese identity within the global creative landscape.

According to leaders of the Sơn Đồng Commune People’s Committee, joining the World Creative Craft Cities Network would help the village attract investment, expand international cooperation, develop new product lines, increase economic value for the community, generate more jobs, improve local livelihoods, and strengthen the global presence of Vietnamese craftsmanship. From the artisans’ tireless work at their wooden benches to the stories handed down through generations, and from traditional techniques to contemporary creative shifts, Sơn Đồng is proving that a heritage craft village can indeed become a vibrant pillar of Việt Nam’s creative economy.

Sơn Đồng’s journey toward global integration has only just begun. But with its deep cultural foundations, refined craftsmanship, and aspiration to reach international horizons, this thousand-year-old village is ready to claim its place on the world map of handicrafts. VNS

* The article was produced in collaboration with the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment