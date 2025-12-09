PM Chính orders accelerated rebuilding of homes destroyed by storms, floods

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered the rapid rebuilding and repair of homes destroyed or severely damaged by recent natural disasters in the central region, stressing the need to act fast, and even faster, with full responsibility to the people.

The Government’s target is to complete new homes for all households that lost their homes by January 31, 2026, and finish repairs on damaged homes by December 31, 2025.

He made the request on Tuesday while chairing a meeting with ministries, central agencies and local authorities on the implementation of the 'Quang Trung Campaign', a drive to swiftly rebuild and repair homes for families whose houses collapsed, were swept away or suffered major damage during the recent storms and floods.

Historic storms and floods in the central localities destroyed 1,635 houses and heavily damaged another 39,461.

On November 30, the Prime Minister issued Official Dispatch No 234/CĐ-TTg launching the “Quang Trung Campaign” to urgently rebuild and repair homes for families affected by the disaster.

As of December 8, cities and provinces in the central region had begun construction on 971 out of 1,635 new houses, with 479 already completed. More than 660 homes had not yet started construction. Authorities had repaired 34,627 houses, were in the process of repairing 3,943, and had 891 homes yet to be repaired.

The rebuilding and repair effort is being supported by multiple sources of funding, including the central and local budgets, contributions from organisations and individuals at home and abroad, and especially support from local communities.

At the meeting, ministries and provincial leaders reported on the progress of the 'Quang Trung Campaign' as well as the repair of damaged schools and health stations.

PM Chính commended the localities that had actively addressed the aftermath of the storms and floods, particularly those prioritising stabilising lives, restoring production and rebuilding homes.

He praised Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Ngãi, and Lâm Đồng provinces, the armed forces, the police, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Construction, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union for their strong participation in the campaign, which already led to the commencement and completion of many houses.

However, he criticised Quảng Trị Province for failing to repair homes for 12 households whose houses were severely damaged by the storms.

“People are still living in temporary shelters,” he said, calling the delay unacceptable.

The Prime Minister stressed that the 'Quang Trung Campaign' must succeed to bring joy and stability back to the people, especially those who lost their homes or suffered major damage during the historic floods.

He emphasised that in addition to State resources, the country must mobilise contributions from across society. Any obstacles must be reported immediately so that the Government can address them, because, he said, “for people who have lost their homes, no matter how difficult it is, the work must be done.”

He directed provincial and municipal Party Secretaries and Chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees to devote time, assign leaders to oversee local implementation and push progress.

He tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment with guiding land-related issues; the Ministry of Construction with continuing to provide model housing designs; the Ministry of Finance with preparing and allocating financial resources; and major corporations, including EVN, Petrovietnam, Viettel, and VNPT, to prioritise restoring electricity, water and telecommunications services and support localities in carrying out the 'Quang Trung Campaign'.

He also called on the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations and especially the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union to launch movements encouraging public participation in rebuilding and repairing homes for affected residents. — VNS