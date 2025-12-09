Việt Nam's largest church opens in Ninh Bình

PM urges swift, bold actions for groundbreaking, inauguration of key projects by December 19
|Lãng Vân Parish Church is located in Gia Vân Commune of Ninh Bình Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Phương
NINH BÌNH — Lãng Vân Parish Church, considered the largest church in Việt Nam, opened in the northern province of Ninh Bình on Monday.
The structure, measuring 108 meters long and 43 meters wide, took a decade to complete.
|The plaque-mounting ceremony is carried out to mark the inauguration of the church. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Phương
|The church stands out with its 127-metre bell tower, including the cross.— VNA/VNS Photo Đức Phương
Seen from afar, the building stands out with its main bell tower reaching 127 meters high, accompanied by two auxiliary towers at 60 meters.
|Delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the church. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Phương
|The church, opened in time for Christmas 2025, brings great joy to the local Catholic community.— VNA/VNS Photo Đức Phương
|The interior is meticulously crafted, featuring distinctive architectural details. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Phương
|The ceiling of the church is decorated with a large mural of The Last Supper. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Phương
The church can accommodate up to 5,000 people, in addition to its basement level which can hold around 800 people.
The church's layout, seen from above, forms the shape of a Christian cross. — VNS