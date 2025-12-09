Việt Nam's largest church opens in Ninh Bình

NINH BÌNH — Lãng Vân Parish Church, considered the largest church in Việt Nam, opened in the northern province of Ninh Bình on Monday.

The structure, measuring 108 meters long and 43 meters wide, took a decade to complete.

Seen from afar, the building stands out with its main bell tower reaching 127 meters high, accompanied by two auxiliary towers at 60 meters.

The church can accommodate up to 5,000 people, in addition to its basement level which can hold around 800 people.

The church's layout, seen from above, forms the shape of a Christian cross. — VNS