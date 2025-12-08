Vinspeed to build high-speed metro linking downtown HCM City to Cần Giờ

HCM CITY — Vinspeed, a private high-speed rail developer with VinGroup as the parent company, has won approval from HCM City People's Committee to invest in a new high-speed metro line linking downtown HCM City with its outlying coastal commune of Cần Giờ.

The Bến Thành–Cần Giờ line, designed for speeds of up to 350 km per hour, carries an estimated investment of VNĐ102 trillion (US$3.91 billion), excluding land clearance costs.

The 54-kilometre electrified, double-track route will run from September 23rd Park in Bến Thành Ward to a site next to the coastal urban tourism complex in Cần Giờ, also under development by VinGroup.

Phase one includes two stations at Bến Thành and Cần Giờ, together with a depot and an operations control centre in Cần Giờ.

Four further stations at Tân Thuận, Tân Mỹ, Nhà Bè, and Bình Khánh are planned for a later phase if passenger demand supports expansion.

Six trainsets will serve the line, with one additional set held in reserve, giving a total fleet of 56 carriages. Services are scheduled to run daily from 6am to 11pm at 20-minute intervals, with a point-to-point journey time of just over 20 minutes.

Land acquisition and compensation are set to begin in the final quarter of 2025. Construction is expected to take 30 months from the date land is officially handed over, placing the projected start of commercial operations in 2028.

The investment licence grants the project a 70-year operating term, with the investor required to demonstrate adequate financial and technical capacity to deliver the line on schedule. — VNS