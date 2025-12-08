Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Police investigate death of foreign national in HCM City apartment

December 08, 2025 - 13:04
Neighbouring residents reported a foul odor emanating from the unit in the recent days, and the building management staff had tried to contact the renter to no avail.
The victim was found in the bathroom. 

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City have launched an investigation into the death of a foreign national whose body was discovered in an apartment complex on Sunday evening.

Police and forensic units from the Bình Trung Ward arrived at the scene on Mai Chí Thọ Street on Monday to seal off the area and examine the site.

Neighbouring residents reported a foul odor emanating from the unit in the recent days, and the building management staff had tried to contact the renter to no avail.

On Sunday afternoon, they decided to enter the apartment on the fifth floor and discovered the body in the bathroom.

According to initial reports, the victim is a foreign male with multiple tattoos. The body was found in a state of advanced decomposition, suggesting the individual had been deceased for several days. The victim was wearing a white t-shirt and shorts, and traces of blood were found on his legs and clothing.

Police are currently conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. — VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom