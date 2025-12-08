Police investigate death of foreign national in HCM City apartment

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City have launched an investigation into the death of a foreign national whose body was discovered in an apartment complex on Sunday evening.

Police and forensic units from the Bình Trung Ward arrived at the scene on Mai Chí Thọ Street on Monday to seal off the area and examine the site.

Neighbouring residents reported a foul odor emanating from the unit in the recent days, and the building management staff had tried to contact the renter to no avail.

On Sunday afternoon, they decided to enter the apartment on the fifth floor and discovered the body in the bathroom.

According to initial reports, the victim is a foreign male with multiple tattoos. The body was found in a state of advanced decomposition, suggesting the individual had been deceased for several days. The victim was wearing a white t-shirt and shorts, and traces of blood were found on his legs and clothing.

Police are currently conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. — VNS