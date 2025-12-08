Government submits a mechanism to expand Long Thành Airport

HÀ NỘI — The Government’s push to streamline oversight of Long Thành International Airport has taken a step forward as it seeks National Assembly (NA) approval to amend Resolution 94 so that it can clear the phase two feasibility study under its own authority rather than submit it to lawmakers.

Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh presented the Government's proposal to the parliament during the ongoing plenary session in Hà Nội on Monday.

The move is intended to keep the country’s largest aviation project on schedule and reduce administrative delays.

The resolution sets out three phases for the megaproject, set to be a major regional air hub.

Phase one covers construction of two runways on the northern side, one passenger terminal and supporting infrastructure, designed to handle 25 million passengers a year and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo. It is scheduled to be completed and operational no later than December 31, 2026.

Phase two involves building an additional runway with an open configuration and a second passenger terminal, lifting capacity to 50 million passengers a year and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo.

Phase three completes the remaining components to reach full capacity of 100 million passengers a year and five million tonnes of cargo. The Government must prepare a feasibility study for each phase and report to the NA for approval before deciding on investment.

Under the approved investment policy and planning, phase two is expected to include a new runway, a passenger terminal capable of handling 25 million passengers a year and other facilities required for operations.

The Government plans to appoint the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam as investor for essential works in phase two, including the third runway, taxiway system, aircraft stands, passenger terminal and related structures.

The Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation will be investor for air navigation service facilities in phase two, covering the DVOR/DME station, surveillance radar system, weather radar and other items.

In the appraisal report, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Committee Phan Văn Mãi said project implementation has broadly met the requirements set by the National Assembly.

The appraisal body considers the Government’s proposal well-founded and consistent with current legislation.

The committee therefore agrees with including the recommendation in the Resolution of the 10th sitting of the 15th National Assembly, in line with earlier adjustments to the Long Thành International Airport project. — VNS