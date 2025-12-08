Obesity requires multidisciplinary strategy: scientific conference

HCM CITY — Nearly 700 international and domestic healthcare officials and experts in clinical nutrition, dietetics, and metabolism gathered at the 5th annual scientific conference of the Vietnamese Society for Parenteral Enteral Nutrition (VietSPEN) that wrapped up on December 6 in Đà Nẵng City.

The two-day event, themed “Updates on Nutrition for Patients with Obesity and Sarcopenia – Clinical Applications to Enhance Treatment Effectiveness”, focused on the latest evidence and practices in clinical and hospital nutrition.

Speaking at the conference, Dr Lưu Ngân Tâm, President of VietSPEN, said obesity is classified as a global epidemic by the World Health Organisation and is one side of the double burden of malnutrition.

It increases the risk of non-communicable diseases and chronic diseases, said Tâm, who is also Head of the Nutrition Department at Chợ Rẫy Hospital.

The management of obesity is becoming increasingly difficult, making patients prone to complications and hospitalisation, she said.

The decline in muscle mass and strength, known as sarcopenia, is very common among adults with obesity and this is a factor that negatively affects treatment results, she said.

Professor Paula Ravasco, a specialist in clinical nutrition and faculty member at the Católica Medical School, said that obesity is a multifactorial disease requiring an integrated, multidisciplinary strategy - combining nutrition, physical activity, behavioural therapy, and, when appropriate, pharmacological or surgical interventions.

Nutritional therapy remains the foundation of obesity treatment, focusing on sustainable energy deficit, nutrient adequacy, and preservation of lean mass, she said.

She noted that evidence supports personalised nutrition approaches, considering metabolic phenotype, genetics, microbiota, and lifestyle factors.

High-protein, Mediterranean, and plant-based dietary patterns demonstrate benefits for weight management and cardiometabolic risk reduction, she said.

Exercise and resistance training are essential to prevent muscle loss and support long-term weight maintenance, she added.

Dr Phạm Thanh Việt, Deputy Director of Chợ Rẫy Hospital, said that child obesity has surpassed being underweight worldwide for first time.

In Việt Nam, the rate of overweight and obese children has risen significantly to approximately 19 per cent, Việt said, adding that the rate for adults is around 25 per cent.

This rapid increase has placed Việt Nam as the country with the highest increase of obesity in the Southeast Asian region, he said.

At the hospital level, the nutrition assessment and care for patients have not received adequate attention, he said.

The hospital has issued regulations requiring doctors to mandatorily record and prescribe nutrition. Otherwise, they are not permitted to proceed with other medical orders.

Dr Nguyễn Thị Thu Hậu from Children’s Hospital 2 said child obesity affects physical, psychological, and metabolic development, noting that obesity also negatively impacts bone health.

Calcium deficiency in obese children, often related to Vitamin D deficiency, is observed due to the demand of increased bone size, she said.

The gold standard for treating childhood obesity involves behavioural modification and dietary changes, Hậu said.

Director of Đà Nẵng City’s Department of Health Trần Thanh Thủy emphasised the importance of clinical nutrition, saying that this is an essential intervention in care and treatment, helping improve treatment efficiency, shorten hospital stays, and prevent complications.

The scientific conference played an important role in updating knowledge, sharing experiences, and expanding clinical practical applications, Thuỷ said. — VNS