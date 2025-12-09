Accident on central expressway left three dead, scores others injured

ĐÀ NẴNG — A serious traffic accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi Expressway, in the section running through Tam Xuân Commune, the central city of Đà Nẵng.

According to initial information, at around 4:20am on the same day, the passenger coach bearing number plate 29B–081.62, whose driver has not yet been identified, carrying 12 people, crashed into the rear of the tractor–trailer with number plate 15C–36035, pulling a semitrailer with number plate 15R–14906, driven by Bùi Mạnh Thắng, 43, from the northern city of Hải Phòng.

The collision killed three passengers in the coach on the spot and injured ten others.

Upon receiving the report, the expressway traffic police and the Đà Nẵng police urgently arrived at the scene to ensure traffic safety and transport the injured to hospital for emergency treatment.

Quảng Nam General Hospital (Tam Kỳ Ward, Đà Nẵng City) said that on the same morning, the hospital received 9 victims of the accident, including 3 people with very serious injuries.

The cause of the incident is being investigated. — VNS