Vietnamese in Poland donate vegetable garden to Trường Sa troops

KHÁNH HOÀ — Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa–Trường Sa Club in Poland presented a VNĐ250 million (US$9.6 million) vegetable garden project to Brigade 146 under the Naval Region 4 Command during a working visit held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on December 8.

SCOV Deputy Head Phạm Thị Kim Hoa said the idea was conceived after a Polish Vietnamese delegation visited the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and DK1 platform in April 2025. They subsequently raised donations within the community to bolster food self-sufficiency and living conditions for troops stationed on the Trường Sa.

“This is more than material aid, it reflects the unity of the nation and the deep attachment of overseas Vietnamese (OV) to those protecting our sea borders”, Hoa said.

Lieut. Col. Nguyễn Văn Tạo, Deputy Political Commissar of Brigade 146, pledged that the donation would be used efficiently for its intended purpose.

The first garden is slated for inauguration when the next OV delegation visits Trường Sa in 2026. The Vietnamese community in Poland vowed to support future initiatives for Vietnam’s seas and islands, considering it a sacred duty of those living far from home.

On the occasion, representatives from the committee, the club, and the Liaison Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in Europe “For Vietnam’s seas and islands” offered incense at the Gạc Ma Memorial, visited a kindergarten and primary school at Cam Ranh military base, where they distributed gifts and granted 26 scholarships to high-achieving students from disadvantaged families. — VNS