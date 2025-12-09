Hà Nội to boost product development for tourism growth

HÀ NỘI — Having welcomed nearly 31 million visitors since January 2025, Hà Nội City is planning to expand its product offers to continue driving tourism growth.

The capital city recorded an increase of 22.1 per cent in visitors compared to the same period in the previous year with revenue from tourism topping VNĐ120.6 trillion ($4.6 billion), an 20.7 per cent increase.

In November alone, around 2.5 million tourists travelled to Hà Nội, of which 851,000 were international arrivals.

The average occupancy rate at accommodation establishments reached 73.4 per cent, an increase of 6.3 percentage points.

The city currently has 3,761 lodging facilities with more than 71,000 rooms, including 65 establishments rated from one to five stars. Hà Nội has also recognised 58 service facilities that meet tourism standards in dining, shopping, entertainment and wellness.

Tourism operations in the capital remain stable with 1,921 international travel companies, 591 domestic travel businesses, 32 tourism transportation units and a large workforce of tour guides, including 6,898 international guides and 2,620 domestic guides.

Hà Nội's Department of Tourism has designed and issued important reviews on evaluating tourism product development strategies, while also promoting e-commerce and green, circular economic models in tourism.

The capital city’s tourism sector also focused on marketing through various promotion events, such as the 2025 International Craft Village Conservation and Development Festival as well as surveys and destination-linking activities in Phù Đổng and Thư Lâm communes to support the expansion of rural and cultural tourism products.

Particularly, a seminar on leveraging the value of craft villages in Hà Nội was held by the Hà Nội Support Centre for Enterprise and Investment Promotion (SCE – under the city’s Department of Finance) in November.

The event attracted more than 100 participants, including officials, experts, scholars, designers and start-ups as well as representatives of many traditional craft villages, manufacturing and export enterprises, production facilities and household businesses from the capital and several provinces in the Red River Delta.

The seminar featured thematic sessions exploring creative craft village development and strategies for advancing tourism, culture and innovation in Hà Nội’s traditional villages.

Discussions at the event also examined how investing in cultural values can strengthen experiential tourism models, product development and craft village branding.

Towards the end of the year, Hà Nội’s tourism sector continues to coordinate with commune-level authorities to develop a range of products on agricultural-rural, night-time, golf and community-based tourism, as well as culinary values of the capital city. — VNS