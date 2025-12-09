National Cybersecurity Association opens branch in HCM City

HCM CITY — As Việt Nam faces increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and high-tech online fraud, the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA) on Monday afternoon officially launched its southern branch in HCM City.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Major General Lê Xuân Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05), noted that while Việt Nam has made major strides in science-technology, innovation and digital transformation, cyber risks have escalated sharply, directly affecting national security and social order.

He said HCM City – Việt Nam’s largest economic, financial, commercial and technology hub, is home to critical digital infrastructure, tech enterprises, research institutions and a dense community of online users. The city is also a hotspot for cyber threats, including phishing campaigns, data theft, system intrusions and AI-driven identity fraud.

The establishment of the NCA southern branch, jointly organised by NCA and A05, is therefore both strategic and urgent, Minh said.

Lieutenant General Nguyễn Minh Chính, NCA vice chairman, said the new branch meets pressing cybersecurity needs while holding long-term significance for national socio-economic development.

The southern region plays a decisive role in realising the Politburo’s Resolution No 57 on breakthroughs in science-technology, innovation, digital transformation, and the development of the digital industry, AI and data sector.

The southern branch aims to become a coordinating body for cybersecurity tasks, workforce development, awareness-raising and the strengthening of digital defence capabilities across the region, contributing to the safe and sustainable growth of Việt Nam’s digital economy, he said.

HCM City People’s Committee’s chairman Nguyễn Văn Được emphasised that the city is entering a new development phase driven by science-technology and digital transformation — the fastest and most effective route to sustainable growth. Strong cybersecurity, he said, is essential for protecting digital assets, ensuring national sovereignty in cyberspace and building public trust in digital services.

The city is accelerating investment in digital infrastructure, attracting major data-centre investors, and calling for strengthened legal frameworks to protect information systems and essential public services. It also encourages the development of domestic cybersecurity products to enhance technological self-reliance.

Covering localities from Đà Nẵng to Cà Mau, the branch will be led by Major General Lê Minh Mạnh, former deputy director of A05. In the coming months, it will expand public awareness campaigns, roll out safe-digital-citizen initiatives, develop cybersecurity toolkits, organise training and drills, foster cooperation among academia and enterprises, and work towards establishing a cybersecurity training and incident response centre in the southern region.

A 24/7 rapid-response team and mechanisms for malware analysis and threat-data sharing are also planned. — VNA/VNS