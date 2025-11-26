PM hosts int’l guests attending Autumn Economic Forum

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday hosted separate receptions for international guests attending the Autumn Economic Forum 2025, which is underway in HCM City.

Meeting with Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler, PM Chính thanked Mergenthaler and WEF for their support in organising the Autumn Economic Forum, noting that the Managing Director’s address added energy and substance to the event.

He appreciated WEF’s assistance in establishing the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in HCM City and proposed further cooperation in science–technology, digital transformation, innovation, green transition, macro-economic governance, economic resilience improvement, human resources development, particularly in science and technology, and start-up ecosystem building. He also called for WEF’s support in developing Việt Nam's International Financial Centre.

The PM asked WEF to consider making the Autumn Economic Forum an annual WEF event and to strengthen connections between its global business network and Vietnamese enterprises, especially private firms.

Highlighting that the private sector is the most important driver of the national economy, he affirmed the Vietnamese Government’s readiness to help WEF connect with Vietnamese private firms and establish a business partner network in the country.

Mergenthaler conveyed sympathies over the losses caused by recent storm and floods in central Việt Nam. He praised the PM’s remarks at the Autumn Economic Forum, saying they reflected Việt Nam's long-term vision and economic dynamism, matched WEF’s priorities, and pointed out opportunities for future cooperation.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese leader’s views, he affirmed that with its extensive global network, WEF will continue to support Việt Nam and expand engagement with Vietnamese private enterprises.

Meeting Malaysia’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, PM Chính welcomed the Malaysian delegation and highlighted the enhancement of bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reinforced by recent high-level visits.

He noted substantive cooperation in economy, science and technology, especially in power and renewable energy, while emphasising the considerable room for further cooperation and the opportunity to jointly develop new strategic value chains.

He proposed increasing all-level delegation exchanges, advancing cooperation in energy and electricity connectivity among Việt Nam, Malaysia, Singapore and other ASEAN countries, and promoting regional tourism linkages. Việt Nam stands ready to support Malaysia in food security, while expecting Malaysia to continue helping Vietnam develop the Halal industry.

PM Chính also proposed strengthening collaboration in science, technology and innovation, especially in semiconductors, high technology, new materials, AI, open data, cloud computing and digital payment. He encouraged stronger links between the two countries’ start-up ecosystems, and more exchanges of students and scientists to boost human resources development.

Chang expressed sympathies to Vietnamese people over recent natural-disaster losses, and thanked Việt Nam for supporting Malaysia in performing the role of ASEAN Chair in 2025.

He affirmed that both countries share a strong focus on advancing science and technology and that Malaysia values cooperation with Việt Nam in this field, including talent exchange, start-up ecosystem development, and efforts to drive sci-tech breakthroughs.

At his meeting with Cambodia’s Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI) Hem Vanndy, PM Chính conveyed greetings to Cambodian leaders and expressed satisfaction at the continued development of bilateral relations.

He noted that Party-to-Party cooperation has helped reinforce mutual trust and underpin broader cooperation. Security and defence ties remain a pillar of the relationship, while economic cooperation has become a highlight, with bilateral trade expected to exceed 12 billion USD in 2025.

Stressing the need for Việt Nam and Cambodia to bolster collaboration across all fields, he welcomed progress between MISTI and Việt Nam's Ministry of Science and Technology, and proposed deeper coordination in digital transformation, focusing on experience sharing and human resources development.

Việt Nam, he underlined, stands ready to accompany Cambodia in building a digital economy and digital society by sharing initiatives, policy experience, digital infrastructure development, and digital skills training, thus helping deepen traditional friendship between the two nations. With the determination of both governments and the efforts by relevant ministries and agencies, he expressed confidence that Việt Nam–Cambodia relations will achieve even greater successrd.

Hem Vanndy congratulated Việt Nam on successfully organising the Autumn Economic Forum, saying it will inspire green transition, economic openness and digital and green development in the region.

He expressed admiration for Việt Nam's development, especially its vision of transforming HCM City into a megacity and using science, technology and digital transformation as a driving force for a new phase of growth. He called for closer cooperation in these fields and affirmed his confidence in the enduring friendship and joint development of the two nations. — VNS