Books to success

Việt Nam is strengthening English proficiency among children with the aim of make English the second language in schools. To support this goal, the Global Success textbook series for grades 1–12, along with its digital applications from the Việt Nam Education Publishing House, has developed the four key English skills. Let’s hear from insiders about its impact!
Health experts highlighted that proactive vaccination is one of the effective measures that can help prevent infectious diseases for cardiovascular patients, especially among adults and the elderly, at a recent symposium in Hà Nội.
From the initial days of facing the pandemic with anxiety and shortages to now, Việt Nam has built a strong, humane, and effective HIV/AIDS prevention and control programme recognised by the international community.
In recent years, Việt Nam's healthcare sector has made impressive strides, not only enhancing its technical expertise but also mastering a wide range of advanced medical techniques. With the rapid advancement of medical technology and a continued commitment to innovation, Việt Nam’s healthcare sector is poised to continue its rise, cementing its position on the global stage and offering life-changing opportunities to millions of patients, both in Việt Nam and abroad.
In a bid to have the European Commission's (EC) “yellow card” on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted, HCM City is intensifying its inspection, data management and communication efforts to ensure full compliance with fishery regulations.
More than 1,000 domestic and international healthcare experts gathered at a series of scientific symposia on pneumococcal disease to discuss the latest epidemiological data, with a particular focus on young children — the group most vulnerable to highly virulent strains.
As of November 24, provincial statistics showed that around 2,000 schools have been affected by flooding, suffering nearly VNĐ100 billion (US$4 million) in damage. Flooding also caused the deaths of four students, including three in Đắk Lắk and one in Lâm Đồng provinces.