 State President chairs briefing with Presidential Office

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Tuesday chaired a regular briefing with the Presidential Office to review recent task implementation and outline key directions for the coming period.

According to a report presented at the meeting, in November, the office closely coordinated with relevant agencies to prepare content, programmes, and advisory materials to support the President and Vice President in effectively performing duties relating to legislation, executive and judicial affairs, national defence and security, external relations, as well as community engagement activities, including visiting flood-affected residents in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng during the great national unity festival.

The office also ensured effective implementation of external affairs, particularly the President’s participation in the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in the Republic of Korea and the reception of foreign leaders.

President Cường praised the positive outcomes achieved, while also pointing out shortcomings that remain in the office’s operations.

He requested the body focus on thoroughly reviewing its performance this year and preparing tasks for the next by assessing achievements and limitations substantively and objectively to develop plans and ensure more effective implementation in the time ahead.

The leader emphasised prioritising the development of the 2026 working agenda, providing strong support for key meetings of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform and the Council of National Defence and Security, and making thorough preparations for year-end domestic and international activities.

He also highlighted the importance of continuing to monitor the situation and the impacts of recent floods on people’s lives, as well as on education and healthcare services, to promptly carry out visits and provide support to affected communities, especially policy beneficiaries and low-income households, helping them stabilise their lives soon, particularly ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year. — VNA/VNS