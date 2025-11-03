Vietnamese teams gear up for glory at 33rd SEA Games

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese sports teams are eager to reach new heights at the 33rd SEA Games, set to take place in December in Thailand. Among them, the athletics and taekwondo teams are preparing with great determination to bring home numerous gold medals.

The atmosphere at the athletics training ground in the National High-Level Athlete Training Centre in Hà Nội is bustling these days. Athletes in different groups take turns on the field from early morning to late afternoon, ensuring consistent training volumes. They aim to win at least 12 gold medals to compete for the top team title at the Games.

Huỳnh Thị Mỹ Tiên, who competes in the women's 100m hurdles, said: "My teammates and I are focusing on developing our speed and endurance. We practise twice daily, at 7.30am and 3pm. My goal for SEA Games 33 is to be among the medal winners. Currently, Indonesian athletes are improving rapidly, and they will be my biggest challenge."

Việt Nam's favourite events, which include the 1,500m and 3,000m hurdles as well as the 4x400m relay, are receiving significant investment. Recently, the national team have fostered healthy internal competition to promote the achievements of key athletes.

The return of Lê Tiến Long, the 31st SEA Games gold medallist in the men's 5,000m and 3,000m steeplechase, motivates his teammate Nguyễn Trung Cường, the SEA Games 32 gold medallist in the men's 3,000m steeplechase. The top hope for Vietnamese athletics remains Nguyễn Thị Oanh, who is expected to shine in long-distance running.

To prepare for the regional arena, Vietnamese athletics has continuously engaged in valuable training trips abroad to hone their skills and gain experience. Four female athletes on the 4x400m relay team have been training in France for three weeks, while the athletics team also recently sent athletes to China to build physical strength and refine their performance.

Coach Nguyễn Mạnh Hiếu said: “We have had quality training trips, especially abroad. This provides an important foundation for experts and coaches to evaluate and adjust training plans using modern equipment. We expect the athletes to absorb well and maximise their potential for a successful SEA Games.”

Members of the athletics team plan to enter the final stage this month to perfect their techniques and assess their performance before heading to Thailand for the Games.

Ready to reach new heights

The taekwondo team are training systematically and professionally, aiming to win at least three gold medals.

Athlete Phạm Ngọc Châm said: “The coaches have intensified our training plans, including physical training outside the stadium, adding weights and refining tactics. As the tournament approaches, we will practise with higher intensity.”

Coach Vũ Anh Tuấn noted: “Currently, the athletes are maintaining good physical condition and form. Some weight categories will be limited, so we must select the best athletes for each category to participate in the SEA Games. The entire team are accelerating their training progress, determined to achieve the best results.”

According to Tuấn, key athletes in combat competitions include Trương Thị Kim Tuyền in the women’s 49kg class, Bạc Thị Khiêm in the women’s 67kg category and Nguyễn Thị Loan (women’s 53kg).

In performance categories, team members are working hard, with 13 martial artists training in HCM City who will soon head to South Korea to enhance their expertise before the Games.

To boost team morale, the Việt Nam Taekwondo Federation has announced “hot bonuses” for coaches and athletes who achieve good results.

Athletes who win gold medals will receive US$700, while their coaches will receive $350. Silver and bronze medallists will receive $500 and $300, respectively, with coaches receiving $250 and $150. This year, the bonuses are higher than those awarded at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. —VNS