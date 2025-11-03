Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vulcan4x4-PNF win VOC 2025 in style

November 03, 2025 - 09:12
Phan Ngọc Mỹ and Bùi Minh Duy set a record as they won the fourth title in a row in the PVOIL Việt Nam Offroad Cup 2025 which closed on November 2 in Hà Nội.

Offroad

 

Phan Ngọc Mỹ and Bùi Minh Duy of Vulcan4x4-PNF in the top podium of the Advance SUV class of the PVOIL Việt Nam Offroad Cup 2025. Photos courtesy of organisers

HÀ NỘI — Phan Ngọc Mỹ and Bùi Minh Duy roared into the record books after claiming their fourth consecutive title at the PVOIL Việt Nam Offroad Cup 2025, which wrapped up on November 2 in Hà Nội.

The Vulcan4x4-PNF team duo faced almost no challenge, winning the Advanced SUV category and securing the maximum points across all 12 tests of the event. According to the organisers, this unprecedented achievement will be hard to surpass in future seasons.

 

Vulcan4x4-PNF have no worthy rival in the Advanced SUV class.

They also won the Impressive Award for their outstanding performance throughout three days of competition.

Nông Dân Sài Thành and 108 A.B.O Wolver finished second and third, respectively.

Another standout team was TTC Dobinsons Wolver Eurotyre, with Nguyễn Đình Hiếu and Cao Anh Tú lifting the trophy for the third time in the Basic category.

ĐP Racing-TTC-Wolver-Dobinsons and PDC 03 Hoàng Trang Explorer were the runners-up.

Ngọc Trai Wolver win the Professional category.

Other winners included Hồ Thanh Tuấn and Nguyễn Đức Duy Sang of Ngọc Trai Wolver in the Professional class, and Đỗ Hoàng Trung and Hà Văn Thông of PAC Wolver 01 in the Advanced Pickup category.

“The rain and mud can’t stop PVOIL VOC drivers from delivering their best performances. These elements only make the competition more challenging, turning every victory into a greater achievement and making this season truly unforgettable,” said Nguyễn Đại Hoàng, head of the organising committee.

 

PAC Wolver 01, winner of the Advanced Pickup category.

Ngô Việt Dũng, head of the operation board, said: “This year, the racetrack has been expanded to nearly twice its previous size, with 24 main tracks and four spectator tracks for experience. They are longer and more challenging than ever.

“Rain was unexpected and made the tournament several times harder, but all teams overcame it in absolute safety, delivering the highest-quality season in VOC history.

“We have recorded many new milestones: the largest competition area, the strictest cut-off time, an excellent racing team winning first place in all tests, and dramatic races right up to the final seconds.”

Team TTC Dobinsons Wolver Eurotyre, winner of the Basic category.

A total bonus of nearly VNĐ600 million (US$22,800) in cash and gifts was awarded to the winning drivers, who were cheered on by more than 20 million supporters in person and viewers watching through VTV Prime, On Plus, FPT Play and Otofun channels.

The VOC is the largest offroad racing tournament in Việt Nam, organised by OTV Media Company and the OTOFUN Community since 2008. Since 2010, the VOC has been officially recognised as a mass sports event by the Sports Authority of Việt Nam. — VNS

