Home Sports

Hà Nội serves up national table tennis excitement

November 04, 2025 - 09:23
The 12th Hànộimới Newspaper Table Tennis Cup will be organised on November 7-9 featuring strong rivals nationwide.

Table tennis

 

The 12th Hànộimới Newspaper Table Tennis Cup features nearly 400 athletes competing on November 7-11. Photo courtesy of organisers

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is ready to serve up some thrilling rallies as the 12th Hànộimới Newspaper Table Tennis Cup returns from November 7 to 9, bringing together top talent and fresh faces from across Việt Nam for three days of high-speed action.

The annual tournament provides a platform for players of all levels to promote the national table tennis movement. It marks one of the key sporting activities celebrating Hà Nội’s major holidays each year.

First held in 2012, the competition has become a regular fixture and an important event in the national table tennis calendar.

This year, nearly 400 athletes from 80 units, including Vĩnh Long, HCM City, Lâm Đồng, Đà Nẵng, Nghệ An, Hưng Yên, Phú Thọ, Thái Nguyên, Quảng Ninh, Thanh Hóa and Bắc Ninh, will compete for top honours.

They will contest 12 events across various categories for both elite and amateur players, as well as different age groups, in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and team events at the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium.

Although national team members are unable to participate this year as they prepare for the 33rd SEA Games, many strong players have registered.

Among them are former national players Vũ Thị Nô En, Nguyễn Bích Ngọc, Nguyễn Thị Mai, Nguyễn Tuấn Quỳnh and Vũ Quang Hiền, along with well-known competitors Nguyễn Đăng Hiệp, Bùi Thế Nghĩa, Vũ Mạnh Huy, Nguyễn Như Phong, Trần Mạnh Cường, Nguyễn Hoàng Lâm, Tạ Hồng Khánh, Lê Văn Đức, Lâm Thu Cúc, Hoàng Trà My, Trần Diệu Linh and Vũ Hoài Thanh.

Joining them are young, talented players from traditional table tennis hubs such as Hà Nội, People’s Police T&T, the Military and Hải Phòng, who will be looking to showcase their skills.

A total of VNĐ160 million will be awarded to the top-ranking players. VNS

beach tennis tennis table tennis

see also

More on this story

Sports

Running towards the light

Born into darkness but driven by determination, Vũ Tiến Mạnh has turned his passion for running into a remarkable journey. From breaking personal barriers to inspiring a community of visually impaired runners, his story is one of courage, perseverance and the power of hope.
Sports

Chasing dreams for Việt Nam's para-athletes

From the challenging early days to their remarkable achievements on the Paralympic stage, generations of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities have crafted an inspiring narrative of resilience, determination, and the unwavering human spirit that defies all boundaries.
Sports

Thai football chief apologises to Việt Nam over flag error

Madam Pang Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), led a delegation to meet Phạm Việt Hùng, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Thailand to present a flower vase as a sincere apology for a recent mistaken use of the Vietnamese flag.
Sports

The 33rd SEA Games: A turning point for Vietnamese sports

As the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games hosted by Thailand is approaching, Vietnamese sports find themselves at a crucial juncture. This event is not just a platform for maintaining regional rankings, it represents a pivotal opportunity to embrace a new direction: investing in socialised sports.

