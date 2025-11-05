Việt Nam archers target gold at upcoming SEA Games

Archery

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s archers are sharpening their focus and tightening their strings as they aim for a golden comeback at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next month. After falling short in recent years, the team is determined to hit the bullseye and reclaim its place at the top of Southeast Asian archery.

As one of the region’s strongest squads, the Vietnamese athletes are focused on regaining their No. 1 ranking after a disappointing performance four years ago.

Việt Nam topped the medal tally with three golds at the 2019 Games in the Philippines. Two years later, competing on home soil, the archers were expected to improve their results. However, they managed only four silver and one bronze medal, finishing sixth overall.

Archery was not included in the 32nd Games as host Cambodia lacked suitable facilities for the sport, which was not among its preferred events.

Returning to the Bangkok Games this winter, the competition will feature 10 medal events across recurve and compound categories in men’s and women’s individual, team and mixed team disciplines.

Việt Nam, with careful preparation and renewed focus, are once again setting their sights on the top of the podium.

“Our players have received strong support in terms of human resources and facilities, equipment, training tools, benefits and others. They have made remarkable changes and progress, improving their performance in the international arena,” said Phan Trọng Quân, an official of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam’s Archery Department.

“The national team has been rejuvenated with many young, talented archers who will be Việt Nam’s core for high results not only at the SEA Games but also the Asian Games and Olympic Games.

“Currently, we have discussed and evaluated every athlete’s development potential and then built suitable plans for them so that they can perform internationally.”

Quân added that, alongside strong institutional support, the guidance of expert Park Chae-soon – former head coach of the South Korean national team – has given the Vietnamese squad a major boost.

Park’s updated training programme, along with more international training camps and competitions, has helped the athletes grow rapidly.

He said the Vietnamese competitors possessed the physical attributes and potential to reach the highest levels. They learned quickly, grasped techniques well and their diligence was a key strength that enabled them to overcome challenges when needed.

Recently, a team of 16 of the strongest athletes, who overcame tough domestic competitions and internal tests within the national team, has been formed. Among them are notable names such as Lê Quốc Phong, Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt, Phương Thảo, Lê Phạm Vân Anh and Triệu Huyền Điệp.

At the 33rd Games, Paris Olympians Phong and Nguyệt remain Việt Nam’s golden hopes.

Their younger teammates – Thảo, Vân Anh and Điệp – will make their SEA Games debuts but are expected to shine. The team has been tasked with winning three gold medals.

In the ASEAN region, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines are considered strong rivals. While Indonesia took the top spot at the Hà Nội Games, the other three nations have developed archery for decades before Việt Nam and all have achieved remarkable international results.

Coach Cáp Mạnh Tân said his team was under heavy pressure as they had almost no information about their rivals’ progress or any changes in their line-ups.

However, he believed his athletes, who sharpened their techniques at recent World Cups in China, Spain and South Korea, would perform well.

They will have their final test and a chance to observe their opponents at the Asian Archery Championships later this month before the 33rd SEA Games, which will begin on December 9. — VNS