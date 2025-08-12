Vietnamese doctor shines at International Conference with X-PERB Protocol

Drawing significant attention from global experts and aesthetic physicians, X-PERB offers a comprehensive, science-based approach to skin rejuvenation and structural enhancement. The protocol integrates five synergistic layers of treatment, combining Xeomin®, Radiesse®, Belotero® and PRP to target different skin and subdermal layers. This allows practitioners to achieve visible lifting, volumising and skin quality improvement, while stimulating collagen and elastin production for long-term results.

Dr Phuong’s presentation stood out not only for its innovative combination, which had not been seen before by members of the Merz Medical Board, but also for its clarity and strong scientific foundation. Her approach reflects the modern aesthetic philosophy of evidence-based practice, precision treatment planning and deep understanding of facial anatomy.

According to feedback from the Merz Medical Board, X-PERB’s novelty and practical applicability make it a promising option for adoption in aesthetic clinics, both in Việt Nam and internationally. The protocol’s adaptability also allows it to address a wide range of indications — from global facial rejuvenation to targeted improvement of conditions such as rosacea or post-inflammatory skin changes.

Dr Phuong’s participation in ELEVATE 2025 further underscores the growing presence of Vietnamese doctors on the global stage. Her work helps bring Vietnamese aesthetic medicine closer to international standards, fostering academic exchange and professional collaboration with peers from around the world.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to present X-PERB among such esteemed experts,” Dr Phuong said. “The interest and engagement from fellow doctors motivate me to continue refining and sharing this protocol, so that more patients can benefit from safe, effective and scientifically proven treatments.”

Merz Aesthetics ELEVATE is an annual platform where medical professionals from multiple countries gather to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging trends and showcase innovative solutions in non-surgical aesthetics. The 2025 conference brought together leading trainers, researchers and members of the Merz Medical Board, creating a rich environment for learning and collaboration.

With protocols like X-PERB, Dr To Lan Phuong not only advances her personal mission of elevating treatment standards in Việt Nam but also contributes to the global conversation on safer, more effective aesthetic practices.