Việt Nam reaffirms efforts to combat wildlife trafficking at CITES conference

SAMARKAND — Việt Nam has reiterated its commitment to protecting nature, conserving biodiversity and combating the illegal trade of endangered wildlife at the 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the CITES Convention (CoP20).

The 20th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CoP20), which opened in Samarkand of Uzbekistan on November 24, addressed more than 120 key agenda items as nations discussed policies, finance, law enforcement and proposed amendments to the CITES Appendices, covering 51 species proposals and related annotations.

The aim is to ensure that international trade in endangered species is legal, sustainable, and fully traceable.

At the Ministerial Session themed 'Enhancing the strategic impact of CITES CoP20 from policy to practice: Monitoring, financing and action for wildlife trade', Việt Nam’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Quốc Trị, head of the Vietnamese delegation, presented an overview of the measures the country is implementing to prevent illegal wildlife trade.

He emphasised that sustainable development linked to nature conservation and the protection of wild species is a national strategic priority that was reflected in Government resolutions on sustainable development, which focus on balancing economic, social and environmental pillars and promoting green growth, a circular economy and sustainable natural resource management.

Trị highlighted Việt Nam’s achievements in maintaining the national forest cover at 42 per cent, expanding protected areas, and implementing strong measures to curb illicit wildlife trafficking.

In recent years, enforcement agencies have cooperated with neighbouring countries to dismantle transboundary trafficking networks and have destroyed large volumes of confiscated wildlife products, including more than three tonnes of ivory, 200kg of rhino horn, 6.2 tonnes of pangolin scales and 3.1 tonnes of lion bones.

These actions send a clear message of Việt Nam’s determination to eliminate the illegal market.

Alongside enforcement, Việt Nam has strengthened its legal framework governing the trade and protection of wild species. Laws, decrees, circulars and species-specific action plans have been introduced in line with CITES requirements, improving resource management, restoring degraded ecosystems and expanding conservation areas.

Financial resources for conservation have also been enhanced. Payments for forest environmental services currently generate more than VNĐ3 trillion each year (US$114 million), supporting local livelihoods and forest protection.

Việt Nam is exploring additional financial tools such as carbon credits, biodiversity credits, and disaster-risk insurance to diversify funding at a time when the costs of ecosystem restoration, disaster response and trade monitoring continue to rise.

While progress has been made, the deputy minister stressed that a significant gap remains between conservation needs and available resources.

He called on CITES Parties to increase cooperation in monitoring, data-sharing and establishing sustainable financing mechanisms.

The effectiveness of CITES, he noted, depends on coordination among countries and strong support from the Secretariat.

CoP20 brings together more than 3,000 delegates from 170 countries and 280 organisations to consider more than 120 agenda items, including 51 species proposals and issues related to finance, monitoring and sustainable trade. — VNS