New storm forecast to hit flood-struck south-central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A tropical depression over the eastern waters of the central Philippines has the potential to strengthen into a storm that could reach level-10 winds and affect Việt Nam's south-central region, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Between the night of November 25 and the morning of November 26, the tropical depression will likely enter the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

On November 26, when it is about 1,000km off Việt Nam's south-central coast, it is forecast to intensify into Storm No. 15.

Its peak intensity, expected as it passes the northern area of the Trường Sa special zone, may reach level-10 winds, with gusting to level 13.

After that, the storm is expected to move westwards towards the mainland, with the main impact zone stretching from Gia Lai to Lâm Đồng provinces (the former Bình Định – Bình Thuận region), which are already reeling from devastating floods due to historic levels of rainfall in the recent days. The storm is likely to impact between November 28 and 30.

Under the storm's influence, from the evening of November 25, the eastern waters of the central and southern East Sea will experience winds strengthening to level 6 to 7. Areas near the storm’s centre may see level 8 winds, gusting to level 10, along with waves three to five metres high and rough seas.

Vessels in affected areas may encounter thunderstorms, tornadoes, strong winds, and high waves.

In response to the approaching tropical depression that is likely to strengthen into Storm No. 15 and affect the central region, the National Civil Defence Steering Committee has issued an urgent telegram to the People’s Committees of coastal provinces and cities from Quảng Trị to An Giang, and to the ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology, requesting readiness for response.

The Steering Committee urged the agencies to focus on overcoming the consequences of the recent floods, restoring production and business activities, and stabilising people’s lives, while preparing for the next posible natural disaster.

Authorities must closely monitor warnings, forecast bulletins and developments related to the tropical depression; inform captains and owners of vessels operating at sea so they can take preventive action and arrange suitable operating plans, ensuring the safety of people and property; and maintain communication systems to handle emergencies promptly.

Ministries and sectors, based on their state management functions and assigned tasks, must proactively direct and coordinate with localities to respond to the tropical depression, which may strengthen into Storm No. 15 and trigger further flooding.

Forces and equipment must also be kept ready for rescue and relief operations. — VNS