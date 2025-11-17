Heavy rain batters central region, leaving seven dead and widespread damage

KHÁNH HÒA — Relentless downpours have unleashed landslides and widespread flooding across central Việt Nam, killing seven people, injuring dozens and isolating thousands of households.

Khánh Hòa Province recorded one of its heaviest bouts of rainfall in years, with 100 to 200mm falling within just 20 hours. Some localities saw even higher totals, including Nhơn Hải with more than 316mm, Khánh Phú over 334mm, and certain areas nearing 400mm. Water levels on the Cái Rivers in Nha Trang and Phan Rang surged to alert levels 2 and 3, exceeding the highest thresholds in some locations.

At around 8.30pm on Sunday, waterlogged soil gave way, sending a mass of earth crashing onto a worker shelter near Khánh Sơn Pass in Cam An Commune, where ten labourers were taking refuge. Seven managed to escape, while three were buried. One person died, another was injured and one remains missing.

Just an hour later, a major landslide struck the Nam Khánh Vĩnh section of Khánh Lê Pass on National Highway 27C, burying part of a Phương Trang coach travelling from Đà Lạt to Quảng Ngãi with 34 passengers on board. Six people — three men and three women — were killed and 19 others injured. Several motorbikes and cars nearby were crushed by the collapse. Rescue efforts continued for more than two hours in heavy rain as the road was cut off.

The same weather system caused severe flooding in Cam Ranh and Cam Lâm, submerging more than 100 metres of railway between Ngã Ba and Cam Thịnh Đông under 0.25 metres of water. Debris blocked the tracks, leaving over 800 passengers stranded on trains SE6, SE22, SE21 and STN1. Railway staff provided food and water as passengers waited for conditions to improve. Northern areas of Cam Ranh and Cam Lâm saw 20 to 30cm of flooding.

New landslides were reported along provincial Road 9 over Khánh Sơn Pass, with fallen trees and blocked low-level bridges adding to the disruption.

Further south, floodwaters from the Bà Râu Stream swept into Du Long Industrial Park in Thuận Bắc, inundating factories with up to 1 metre of water and forcing roughly 6,000 workers to halt operations. Power was cut across the park for safety. A section of National Highway 1 in front of the industrial estate was also submerged, while nearby rice fields, crops and homes suffered extensive damage.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered Khánh Hòa Province and relevant ministries to urgently address the landslide at Khánh Lê Pass.

The PM asked for immediate rescue efforts, strict safety measures for responders and swift support for victims’ families, including free medical treatment for the injured and assistance with funeral arrangements.

He instructed local authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, ensure compliance with traffic and disaster warnings and take action against any violations.

The Ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Construction, Health and Agriculture and Environment have been told to mobilise forces, reinforce medical and forecasting capacity and ensure the safety of transport routes during ongoing severe weather.

In Đắk Lắk Province, heavy rain caused severe flooding along National Highway 29 in Sơn Giang Commune, prompting police to block the route and redirect vehicles via National Highway 25. Deep flooding in Giang Mao, Cư Pui and Krông Bông forced school closures. Nine submerged sections were recorded along the highway, ranging from 0.1 to 1m deep.

Rainfall of 100 to 200mm – with some areas topping 300mm – has pushed rivers such as the Sêrêpốk and Ba towards alert level 2, while others may exceed alert level 3. Authorities have warned of very high risks of flash floods and landslides.

Heavy rain in Huế City has caused widespread flooding and landslides, prompting school closures and roadblocks.

Sections of National Highways 1 and 49B, the Hồ Chí Minh Highway and multiple provincial roads are submerged or blocked, while bridge damage has forced traffic diversions. Rivers Ô Lâu, Truồi, Bù Lu, Bồ and Hương threaten downstream flooding, with water levels reaching up to 1.5m in some areas. Authorities have activated disaster-response and search-and-rescue plans, maintaining round-the-clock monitoring and emergency teams.

In Quảng Ngãi, overnight rainfall of 150 to 235mm caused the collapse of a bridge span over Nước Bao Stream, isolating more than 1,200 residents in Mang Nà and Nước Bao hamlets. Authorities have blocked the site and are preparing temporary access routes. Landslides have disrupted the Sơn Hà-Sơn Tây road and sections of National Highway 24.

In Lâm Đồng Province, an early-morning landslide yesterday tore away a section of Prenn Pass near Datanla Waterfall in Xuân Hương Ward, Đà Lạt, dragging barriers and soil into a ravine. The pass was closed, with traffic diverted to Mimosa Pass.

Heavy rain since last Saturday has triggered multiple landslides on major routes including Gia Bắc and Ngoạn Mục passes. Traffic on Khánh Lê and Ngoạn Mục passes from the Lâm Đồng side has been suspended due to the risk of further slides. Ngoạn Mục Pass alone has 12 landslide points, leaving vehicles stranded overnight.

By 8.30am yesterday, rescue teams had cleared enough debris for vehicles to move again.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has increased discharge from the Đại Ninh hydropower reservoir, raising water release from 350 cu.m per second to between 400 and 500 cu.m per second to ease downstream flooding.

Authorities in Lâm Đồng have ordered strengthened disaster-prevention measures, traffic-safety checks and reinforcement of key routes to maintain connectivity.

On Sunday night, a tornado tore through the southern areas of Đà Nẵng City and Quảng Ngãi Province, ripping roofs from dozens of houses, sending metal sheets flying and uprooting numerous trees. — VNS